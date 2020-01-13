SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
Ashfall from Taal Volcano's eruption blanketed a community in Talisay, Batangas on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
The STAR/Russel Palma
Hot Topic: Will using your air conditioner during an ashfall damage it?
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2020 - 2:38pm

MANILA, Philippines – Ash falling on various areas of Luzon, including Metro Manila after Taal Volcano’s phreatic eruption on Sunday sparked  questions on whether or not it is safe to use airconditioners during an ashfall.

Phreatic eruptions happen when magma heats underground or surface water and creates steam.

Concepcion Industries Inc., a Philippine appliances manufacturer that owns air conditioner company Condura, jumped in after an social media user tweeted a public service announcement to stop using air conditioners because the ash would damage their AC units.

According to the electrical appliances firm, it is all right to use split- or window-type air conditioners during light ashfall.

"The air your AC unit uses comes from inside your home, not from the outdoors, so it will not affect your air conditioning unit," Concepcion Industries Inc. said.

"Continued use during HEAVY ash fall will clog your AC unit's outdoor condenser coil, which will result to the overheating of the compressor and the overall air conditioning system," it warned, however.

It also advised the public to have their air conditioners cleaned after an ashfall.

To avoid damage to the trains and health hazards to passengers, the management of Manila Light Rail Transit System Line 2 said it would operate the trains without using the airconditioning system on Monday.

The Department of Health has cautioned the public of the possible health problems that exposure to volcanic ash may bring.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology which raised alert level of Taal to 4, likewise warned the public against the effects of heavy and prolonged ashfall.

Recommended
