A celebration of scooter culture and communication in Manila: The Classic Panarea Sessions 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Last June 15, the historic streets of Intramuros, Manila, played host to the Classic Panarea Sessions 2024.

It was a vibrant gathering that celebrated the stylish Benelli Panarea scooters and emphasized the importance of effective communication on the open road via the use of Freedconn Intercoms.

The event was a testament to the growing community of scooter enthusiasts in the Philippines, highlighting the blend of classic style and modern technology.

The Benelli Panarea scooters, known for their vintage charm and reliable performance, were the stars of the show. Riders from all over Metro Manila gathered to showcase their customized scooters, sharing stories and tips on maintenance and style.

The Panarea's retro aesthetic, combined with modern engineering, has made it a favorite among Filipino riders, and the event underscored its popularity and the sense of community it fosters.

And one lucky attendee got to take home a brand new Benelli Panarea courtesy of Benelli Philippines.

Freedconn Intercoms Philippines, a major sponsor of the event, put the emphasis on the importance of communication while riding. It demonstrated their cutting-edge communication devices designed for motorcyclists.

These intercoms ensure that riders can stay connected, share navigation instructions, and even play and share music they listen to on Spotify to completely enhance their overall riding experience.

The ability to communicate clearly and effectively on the road is crucial, and Freedconn's technology was showcased as an essential tool for safe and enjoyable riding.

Attendees actively shared their experiences on social media using the hashtag #ClassicPanareaSessions2024, creating a buzz that extended far beyond the event itself. This online engagement not only documented the day's activities but also connected a broader audience to the passion and camaraderie of the Panarea community.

The event also featured appearances of Motovloggers like Dawiwivlogs, Lyka Luminous and All About Wheels Manila.

A standout session featured speaker Andre Visenio from Google Philippines who discussed the growing trend of motovlogging on YouTube. The presentation covered the importance of creating long-format content to engage viewers, as well as practical tips on how to get monetized on the platform.

This insightful talk provided valuable knowledge for aspiring motovloggers, encouraging them to share their riding adventures and connect with a global audience.

Building on the success of this year's event, plans are already underway for next year's Retro Ride event. Freedconn Intercoms Philippines will be the main sponsor, and the event promises to feature an array of classic bikes and scooters.

This is eagerly anticipated by the community and is expected to attract even more enthusiasts, continuing the tradition of celebrating classic rides and innovative technology.

The Classic Panarea Sessions 2024 was not just an event; it was a celebration of a lifestyle and a community. With the combination of stylish scooters, advanced communication tools, and a supportive network of sponsors, the event highlighted the joy of riding and the importance of staying connected on the road.

The Panareans of the Philippines, more than just a scooter community encourages and reminds us that each ride is a testament to their enduring spirit, a celebration of culture, and a journey towards a future where heritage and modernity ride hand in hand.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Benelli. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.