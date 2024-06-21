^

Motoring

A celebration of scooter culture and communication in Manila: The Classic Panarea Sessions 2024

Philstar.com
June 21, 2024 | 5:30pm
for Benelli
A celebration of scooter culture and communication in Manila: The Classic Panarea Sessions 2024
The Classic Panarea Sessions 2024 was not just an event; it was a celebration of a lifestyle and a community.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Last June 15, the historic streets of Intramuros, Manila, played host to the Classic Panarea Sessions 2024.

It was a vibrant gathering that celebrated the stylish Benelli Panarea scooters and emphasized the importance of effective communication on the open road via the use of Freedconn Intercoms

The event was a testament to the growing community of scooter enthusiasts in the Philippines, highlighting the blend of classic style and modern technology. 

The Benelli Panarea scooters, known for their vintage charm and reliable performance, were the stars of the show. Riders from all over Metro Manila gathered to showcase their customized scooters, sharing stories and tips on maintenance and style.

The Panarea's retro aesthetic, combined with modern engineering, has made it a favorite among Filipino riders, and the event underscored its popularity and the sense of community it fosters.

And one lucky attendee got to take home a brand new Benelli Panarea courtesy of Benelli Philippines.

Freedconn Intercoms Philippines, a major sponsor of the event, put the emphasis on the importance of communication while riding. It demonstrated their cutting-edge communication devices designed for motorcyclists.

These intercoms ensure that riders can stay connected, share navigation instructions, and even play and share music they listen to on Spotify to completely enhance their overall riding experience.

The ability to communicate clearly and effectively on the road is crucial, and Freedconn's technology was showcased as an essential tool for safe and enjoyable riding.

Attendees actively shared their experiences on social media using the hashtag #ClassicPanareaSessions2024, creating a buzz that extended far beyond the event itself. This online engagement not only documented the day's activities but also connected a broader audience to the passion and camaraderie of the Panarea community.

The event also featured appearances of Motovloggers like Dawiwivlogs, Lyka Luminous and All About Wheels Manila.

A standout session featured speaker Andre Visenio from Google Philippines who discussed the growing trend of motovlogging on YouTube. The presentation covered the importance of creating long-format content to engage viewers, as well as practical tips on how to get monetized on the platform.

This insightful talk provided valuable knowledge for aspiring motovloggers, encouraging them to share their riding adventures and connect with a global audience. 

Building on the success of this year's event, plans are already underway for next year's Retro Ride event. Freedconn Intercoms Philippines will be the main sponsor, and the event promises to feature an array of classic bikes and scooters.

This is eagerly anticipated by the community and is expected to attract even more enthusiasts, continuing the tradition of celebrating classic rides and innovative technology. 

The Classic Panarea Sessions 2024 was not just an event; it was a celebration of a lifestyle and a community. With the combination of stylish scooters, advanced communication tools, and a supportive network of sponsors, the event highlighted the joy of riding and the importance of staying connected on the road. 

The Panareans of the Philippines, more than just a scooter community encourages and reminds us that each ride is a testament to their enduring spirit, a celebration of culture, and a journey towards a future where heritage and modernity ride hand in hand.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Benelli. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

vuukle comment

BENELLI

FILIPINO RIDERS

SCOOTER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
UAAGI launches BAIC brand of SUVs, crossovers at MIAS 2024
April 8, 2024 - 9:00am

UAAGI launches BAIC brand of SUVs, crossovers at MIAS 2024

April 8, 2024 - 9:00am
Adding to its growing portfolio of global auto brands, the rapidly diversifying automotive distributor unveiled BAIC's powerful...
Motoring
fbtw
Have peace of mind on the road this Holy Week with Toyota Motorist Assistance
brandSpace
March 26, 2024 - 5:30pm

Have peace of mind on the road this Holy Week with Toyota Motorist Assistance

March 26, 2024 - 5:30pm
From March 28 to 31, TMP together with its select dealerships across the country is offering free emergency roadside ass...
Motoring
fbtw
Nissan, Honda say to explore partnership in electric vehicles
March 15, 2024 - 3:12pm

Nissan, Honda say to explore partnership in electric vehicles

March 15, 2024 - 3:12pm
Japanese auto giants Nissan and Honda said Friday they had agreed to explore a strategic partnership in electric vehicles...
Motoring
fbtw
Ayala-led distributor of BYD Electric Vehicles in PH names Optimax as new agency
March 1, 2024 - 1:22pm

Ayala-led distributor of BYD Electric Vehicles in PH names Optimax as new agency

March 1, 2024 - 1:22pm
Optimax Communications Group (Optimax) has won the coveted BYD electric vehicles (EVs) account, and is now the global brand's...
Motoring
fbtw
Simple, inexpensive and &lsquo;matic! The new Innova XE turns auto dreams into drives
brandSpace
February 15, 2024 - 1:10pm

Simple, inexpensive and ‘matic! The new Innova XE turns auto dreams into drives

February 15, 2024 - 1:10pm
Toyota continues to roll out new Innovas! This time, we are introduced to the Innova XE 2.8 DSL A/T, a simple, easy-to-own,...
Motoring
fbtw
Suzuki Philippines unveils new Jimny 5-door, paves way for a new era of Filipino adventure
brandSpace
January 29, 2024 - 5:25pm

Suzuki Philippines unveils new Jimny 5-door, paves way for a new era of Filipino adventure

January 29, 2024 - 5:25pm
The long wait is over as Suzuki Philippines, the country’s pioneer compact car distributor, officially unveiled the...
Motoring
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with