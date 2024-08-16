This hybrid Toyota Corolla Altis with a racing spirit is as striking as it’s efficient

MANILA, Philippines — When the Toyota Corolla Altis first launched in the Philippines, the motoring scene was abuzz, dubbing the compact sedan as a “sneak peek into the future.”

This future is now as the 2022 iteration of the Toyota Corolla Altis carries both the HEV and GR-S badges, which makes it a hybrid electric vehicle with the Gazoo Racing Spirit.

But what does this actually entail?

Here, we drill down the exciting features of the Toyota Corolla Altis GR-S HEV that make it as striking as it’s efficient.

Ever-reliable made electric

When the Toyota Corolla Altis was introduced in the Philippine market 16 years ago, it became a reliable daily driver for countless Filipinos because of its practical features and design.

The same is true today especially with the HEV variant, which is powered by an efficient gasoline engine and a high-output, self-charging electric motor. These engines are seamlessly combined giving its user maximum fuel mileage.

More under the hood, it carries a continuously variable transmission (CVT), 16-valve DOHC, 4-cylinder, in-line, chain drive with VVT-i engine.

So whether city driving for work and errands, or traveling out of town, you’re guaranteed an overall impressive drive.

Striking and sportier than ever

Then and now, the Toyota Corolla Altis always makes waves in the looks department.

In 2008, The Philippine STAR motoring columnist Dong Magsajo described the first-ever Corolla Altis and wrote, “With zero doubts we’ll say this much: it looks much, much better than the current variant that still manages to fly out of Toyota showrooms...”

As the years went by, the Corolla became sleeker, and now, sportier thanks to its GR-S enhancements. If you don’t know yet, Toyota models with the GR-S badge replicate the feel of performance Gazoo Racing cars.

As such, the Corolla Altis GR-S HEV sports a more aggressive look than past Corolla Altis. Its front bumper is edgier and bigger, featuring a catchy black grille. At the back, the ducktail spoiler adds to the sporty vibe. The model also comes with full LED headlights.

Other GR-S features on the exterior include the GR-S rear bumper with diffuser, and darker, 17-inch alloy wheels.

Indeed, this compact sedan can surely turn heads. Imagine making this much impact from a small package.

The Corolla Altis’ striking features don’t end here as there are also GR-S enhancements inside such as black leather seats with red stitching with GR logos embossed on their headrests of front seats.

More notable features

Finally, the all-new Corolla Altis is part of Toyota’s next generation cars in the pursuit of innovations for the best driving experience.

For starters, the GR-S HEV variant is equipped with digital conveniences such as Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Panoramic View Monitor and Wireless Charger.

But what’s all these without peace of mind on the road? Of course, the iconic Corolla promotes nothing but a safe ride.

That is why the GR-S HEV model comes equipped with the latest Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), designed to help protect drivers, passengers and others on the road.

Some TSS features on the road include Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Automatic High Beam (AHB), and Pre-collision System (PCS). These use a camera or radar technology for better hazard detection and driver support driver.

So whether looking to buy their first sedan or considering to go electric, you should definitely check out the Toyota Corolla Altis GR-S HEV. After all, the Corolla still holds the title of best-selling nameplate to date!

With the Corolla Altis GR-S HEV, you get to enjoy its trusted durability and reliability with a striking sporty look. And even better, you can practice eco-friendly mobility toward a more sustainable lifestyle.

