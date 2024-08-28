^

Sports

Zamboanga, Caloocan breeze through foes in MPBL

Philstar.com
August 28, 2024 | 11:51am
Zamboanga, Caloocan breeze through foes in MPBL
Jayvee Marcelino posted 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Zamboanga.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Zamboanga Master Sardines and Caloocan cruised to victories on Tuesday to gain traction in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

The Zamboanguenos trounced the also-ran Bulacan Kuyas, 103-63, while the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo subdued the Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers, 77-53, in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 29-team tournament.

Zamboanga's romp, coupled with the Bataan Risers' upset 85-82 victory over the Quezon Huskers in the opener tightened the race for the No. 1 playoff slot in the South Division. Although Quezon stayed in front with an 18-4 record, Zamboanga closed in with its 18-6 slate.

Caloocan raised its card to 13-8, dislodging Rizal (13-12) at the seventh spot in the North Division. Only the top 8 in both divisions will advance to the playoffs.

Drawing a triple-double from Jayvee Marcelino and supporting firepower from Pedrito Galanza, Ralph Tansingco and Rey Joey Barcuma, Zamboanga pounded Bulacan (2-23) till the end.

Marcelino, filling the void left by indisposed twin Jaycee, posted 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to earn the Daily Fantasy Best Player honors. Galanza tallied 17 points, Tansingco 12 and Barcuma 10 for Coach Louie Alas.

Caloocan went full throttle only in the fourth quarter, where Paul Sanga and Reil Cervantes combined for 10 of the Batang Kankaloo's 24 points, outscoring the entire Rizal crew's nine points.

Jeramer Cabanag led Caloocan with 14 points, including four triples, followed by Joel Lee Yu with 11 points and Rommel Calahat with nine.

Rizal got 18 points from Bambam Gamalinda, 13 from Alwyn Alday and 10 from John Apacible.

Bataan banked on Mitchelle Maynes, who returned from injury bay to tally career-highs 33 points and 15 rebounds and spearhead the Risers' third straight win for an 8-16 slate.

Although out of playoff contention, Bataan showed its strength behind Maynes, Edrian Ramirez and Jeff Santos, who fired 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Quezon tumbled to 18-4 despite the 24-point, four-steal effort of Judel Fuentes, the 17-point, 10-rebound output of Ximone Sandagon, and the 12-point, six-assist, four-steal line of LJ Gonzales.

The MPBL returns to the Alonte Sports Arena on Wednesday with games pitting Negros against Paranaque at 4 p.m., Batangas against Nueva Ecija at 6 p.m., and Davao against host Binan at 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
