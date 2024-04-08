UAAGI launches BAIC brand of SUVs, crossovers at MIAS 2024

Adding to its growing portfolio of global auto brands, the rapidly diversifying automotive distributor unveiled BAIC's powerful lineup of boldly styled SUVs and crossovers to tens of thousands of attendees on the annual trade show's opening day.

MANILA, Philippines — Multi-brand automotive distributor United Asia Automotive Group Inc. (UAAGI) formally launched its newest brand, BAIC, to a jam-packed audience at the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) 2024, which opened Thursday, April 4, and will be simultaneously available until April 7 at the World Trade Center and SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Sharing the spotlight at the BAIC Colonnade are the ruggedly handsome B40 Ragnar, the smooth and refined B60 Beaumont, the luxurious yet highly capable B80 Wagon—all of which are true body-on-frame 4x4 SUVs—as well as the X55 Verve and the X7 Grandeza crossovers.

The B40 and B60 are turbo-diesel-powered (with B60 being a diesel hybrid), while the B80, X55 and X7 are all petrol-powered (twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 for the B80).

X55 Verve

The eye-catching X55 Verve is BAIC's contender in the highly competitive compact crossover segment. With the X55 Verve, BAIC is shaking up the segment with class-leading features in a noticeably big and handsome package.

Equipped with a complete suite of ADAS features including traffic jam assist and automatic parking assist, as well as hands-free power tailgate, and most importantly, 188 hp and 305 Nm of torque from an award-winning engine that is proud to be one of the most efficient in the market. The X55 Verve retails at P1,348,000.

X7 Grandeza

The show-stopping X7 Grandeza builds on the merits of the X55 Verve, especially the award-winning powertrain, and adds exquisitely luxurious appointments in an even larger and more spacious cabin.

With the X7 Grandeza, you are provided with first-class accommodations, as you are pampered in heated and ventilated ottoman seats with a massage function, that are larger and more comfortable than the European models they were benchmarked on.

A full host of ADAS and infotainment features that would be expected from a luxury car are also present in the X7 Grandeza, which is positioned as the most luxurious crossover available in its segment today and is priced at P1,648,000.

B40 Ragnar

BAIC's Series 40 Ragnar SUV embodies a timelessly tough design and true off-road capability. Confidently exploring off-road trails in full comfort with your crew, the B40 Ragnar can take you where you want to go with a 2.0L Aucan turbo diesel engine with 380 Nm of torque coupled to an 8 speed ZF transmission and a BorgWarner four-wheel drive system.

Memories of your journey are instantly recorded by the built-in camera, mounted on the digital rear view mirror. Take out the removable roof panels and take in the beauty of the outdoors when you go on your adventures with the B40 Ragnar SUV which retails at P2,368,000.

B80 Wagon

Equipped with a 3.0L twin-turbo petrol engine producing 280 hp and 420 Nm of torque, mounted to a ZF transmission and electronic four-wheel drive system, the B80 Wagon can take you where you want to go quickly, powerfully, and in full luxury. With a class-leading 39-degree approach angle, 25-degree ramp angle, and 33-degree departure angle, fear is not part of the B80 Wagon's vocabulary.

And of course, as a true luxury SUV, this BAIC model envelopes you in a Nappa leather interior and surrounds you with a powerful sound system with built-in subwoofer. The B80 Wagon's iconic and imposing design is a nod to BAIC's history of producing military-grade vehicles. The striking B80 Wagon retails at P4,398,000.

B60 Beaumont

Measuring more than five meters long, the seven-seater B60 Beaumont showcases all of the latest BAIC technologies in a tough and massive, beautifully sculpted body. The B60 Beaumont will be the first in the market to have a 2.0L diesel hybrid powertrain mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This true SUV also features 9 drive modes and a full array of ADAS features, to ensure optimal performance on all kinds of terrain.

The interior appointments are a feast for the senses with features such as a four-screen infotainment integration, 10.25" digital instrument cluster, 12.8" infotainment screen, smartphone mirroring, wireless charging, digital rear view mirror with integrated recording camera, WIFI hotspot, 220V power supply, 540 degree panoramic and undercarriage camera, and all topped off with a panoramic electric sunroof. The B60 Beaumont is offered at a retail price of P3,188,000

“Today, we proudly declare that BAIC Philippines sets the standard for ruggedness, robustness, modernity, and style in SUVs, catering perfectly to the adventurous spirit of the Filipino,” UAAGI managing director Froilan Dytianquin said at the brand's exhibit opening.

Further strengthening the drawing power of BAIC at the show is the announcement of the multi-talented superstar, BAIC’s new brand ambassador, Ian Veneracion, who will be gracing the BAIC Colonnade with a special performance on Saturday, April 6, at 4 pm.

As a passionate outdoorsman who thrives on adrenaline-fueled activities such as paragliding, paramotoring and motorcycling, Veneracion embodies the ruggedness and daring spirit of BAIC vehicles. His adventurous pursuits reflect the brand's innovative approach, as he excels not only as an actor and musician but also as a licensed pilot, constantly pushing boundaries and exploring new horizons.

Attendees are also in for a treat as the brand unveils MIAS-exclusive packages and freebies for reservations and purchases.

For more updates, visit BAIC Philippines' Facebook and @baicph on Instagram.