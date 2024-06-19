^

Motoring

Go explore without limitation with Goodyear’s new Wrangler Duratrac RT

Philstar.com
June 19, 2024 | 1:00pm
Go explore without limitation with Goodyearâ��s new Wrangler Duratrac RT
Wrangler Duratrac RT improves durability and its Tri-shield Technology increases sidewall strength resisting penetrations and cuts through a three-ply sidewall construction.

MANILA, Philippines — Goodyear Philippines Inc. recently announced the launch of the new Wrangler Duratrac RT, designed for free explorers to pursue excitement, and go far with trustworthy off-road capabilities.

Designed for rugged terrains, Wrangler Duratrac RT improves durability and its Tri-shield Technology increases sidewall strength resisting penetrations and cuts through a three-ply sidewall construction. The tread compound is proven to be long-lasting without chipping concerns, enabling Wrangler Duratrac RT to be a robust tire in all off-road conditions.

Improvements have been made in the tread pattern design with solid tread blocks and more biting edges, allowing the Wrangler Duratrac RT to have superior grip and traction regardless of mud, snow or other rugged conditions. The tire has also passed stringent winter traction performance tests.

The signature aggressive shoulder design of Wrangler Duratrac RT, achieved through DuraEdge Technology, has deep tread features throughout the tire shoulder. This provides greater protection against rocks and extreme off-road hazards with enhanced traction. Additionally, the tough appearance of the Wrangler Duratrac RT showcases the strength and the powerfulness of the tire.

“Wrangler Duratrac RT is a product tailored to fulfill the demands of true off-road enthusiasts, a growing consumer interest across the Asia Pacific market,” said Greg Hanna, vice president, Asia Pacific Product Development.

“The tire’s exceptional performance in durability, traction and its ability to handle challenging terrain perfectly represent Goodyear’s illustration of the spirit of exploration.”

The Wrangler Duratrac RT will be available in nine sizes and expects more in the future. It fits a wide range of off-road vehicles, including Toyota Land Cruiser, Jeep Wrangler, Ford Ranger and Everest and other well-known models in APAC markets.­

For more information about Goodyear Philippines Inc. Wrangler Duratrac RT available sizes, please see the size list below.

For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Goodyear is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

vuukle comment

GOODYEAR WRANGLER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Have peace of mind on the road this Holy Week with Toyota Motorist Assistance
brandSpace
March 26, 2024 - 5:30pm

Have peace of mind on the road this Holy Week with Toyota Motorist Assistance

March 26, 2024 - 5:30pm
From March 28 to 31, TMP together with its select dealerships across the country is offering free emergency roadside ass...
Motoring
fbtw
Nissan, Honda say to explore partnership in electric vehicles
March 15, 2024 - 3:12pm

Nissan, Honda say to explore partnership in electric vehicles

March 15, 2024 - 3:12pm
Japanese auto giants Nissan and Honda said Friday they had agreed to explore a strategic partnership in electric vehicles...
Motoring
fbtw
Ayala-led distributor of BYD Electric Vehicles in PH names Optimax as new agency
March 1, 2024 - 1:22pm

Ayala-led distributor of BYD Electric Vehicles in PH names Optimax as new agency

March 1, 2024 - 1:22pm
Optimax Communications Group (Optimax) has won the coveted BYD electric vehicles (EVs) account, and is now the global brand's...
Motoring
fbtw
Simple, inexpensive and &lsquo;matic! The new Innova XE turns auto dreams into drives
brandSpace
February 15, 2024 - 1:10pm

Simple, inexpensive and ‘matic! The new Innova XE turns auto dreams into drives

February 15, 2024 - 1:10pm
Toyota continues to roll out new Innovas! This time, we are introduced to the Innova XE 2.8 DSL A/T, a simple, easy-to-own,...
Motoring
fbtw
Suzuki Philippines unveils new Jimny 5-door, paves way for a new era of Filipino adventure
brandSpace
January 29, 2024 - 5:25pm

Suzuki Philippines unveils new Jimny 5-door, paves way for a new era of Filipino adventure

January 29, 2024 - 5:25pm
The long wait is over as Suzuki Philippines, the country’s pioneer compact car distributor, officially unveiled the...
Motoring
fbtw
Roll into savings: Suzuki Carry's 2024 deal features 3 years of free PMS!
January 24, 2024 - 2:30pm

Roll into savings: Suzuki Carry's 2024 deal features 3 years of free PMS!

January 24, 2024 - 2:30pm
To welcome 2024, Suzuki Philippines is rolling out additional benefits for new customers of the Suzuki Carry. The added incentives...
Motoring
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with