Go explore without limitation with Goodyear’s new Wrangler Duratrac RT

MANILA, Philippines — Goodyear Philippines Inc. recently announced the launch of the new Wrangler Duratrac RT, designed for free explorers to pursue excitement, and go far with trustworthy off-road capabilities.

Designed for rugged terrains, Wrangler Duratrac RT improves durability and its Tri-shield Technology increases sidewall strength resisting penetrations and cuts through a three-ply sidewall construction. The tread compound is proven to be long-lasting without chipping concerns, enabling Wrangler Duratrac RT to be a robust tire in all off-road conditions.

Improvements have been made in the tread pattern design with solid tread blocks and more biting edges, allowing the Wrangler Duratrac RT to have superior grip and traction regardless of mud, snow or other rugged conditions. The tire has also passed stringent winter traction performance tests.

The signature aggressive shoulder design of Wrangler Duratrac RT, achieved through DuraEdge Technology, has deep tread features throughout the tire shoulder. This provides greater protection against rocks and extreme off-road hazards with enhanced traction. Additionally, the tough appearance of the Wrangler Duratrac RT showcases the strength and the powerfulness of the tire.

“Wrangler Duratrac RT is a product tailored to fulfill the demands of true off-road enthusiasts, a growing consumer interest across the Asia Pacific market,” said Greg Hanna, vice president, Asia Pacific Product Development.

“The tire’s exceptional performance in durability, traction and its ability to handle challenging terrain perfectly represent Goodyear’s illustration of the spirit of exploration.”

The Wrangler Duratrac RT will be available in nine sizes and expects more in the future. It fits a wide range of off-road vehicles, including Toyota Land Cruiser, Jeep Wrangler, Ford Ranger and Everest and other well-known models in APAC markets.­

