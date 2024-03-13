^

Global Dominion pushes for inclusive training programs for businessmen

March 13, 2024 | 2:45pm
MANILA, Philippines — Financial services provider Global Dominion Financing has officially announced that it is launching Ka-partner Academy, an educational platform designed to equip professionals with a wide array of business support and expansion concepts.

This innovative initiative goes beyond training the company’s loan agents; it extends its reach to partner dealers and customers, offering valuable insights into essential topics such as business registration and expansion. 

By offering comprehensive training services designed to ignite growth and accelerate development, the Ka-partner Academy is set to empower individuals and organizations in a fast-changing business landscape. 

"We are committed to being Filipinos' Ka-partner sa pag-angat, and we believe that through programs like this [Ka-partner Academy] we get to do more as a ka-partner, beyond providing loans and financing," said Jeric Cornejo, Global Dominion CFO and Ka-partner Academy lecturer.

Each course at the academy is meticulously crafted to deliver maximum impact within a condensed time frame, structured to last between 1.5 to 2 hours each, catering to a minimum of eight attendees per class.

The intimate setting encourages personalized attention and interactive learning experiences. Meanwhile, the foundation of the academy's curriculum lies in a strategic selection process that aligns with the needs and expectations of its participants.

An initial list of courses offered include training topics frequently requested to the company’s business development department (BizDev) unit by loan consultants and partner dealers, areas for improvement identified by the Credit department, and essential global business subjects.

Company senior managers hailing from BizDev, Sales and Marketing, Credit, People Department (People Dept), Compliance and Finance will be participating in the initiative since the cross-functional approach not only enhances the effectiveness of the training but also fosters a culture of teamwork and shared success within the organization.

"With the variety of learning programs we can facilitate for them [employees, partners, customers] through Ka-partner Academy, we hope that there will be more new and stronger entrepreneurs in the country," said Aian Guanzon, Global Dominion Business Development Head and another Ka-partner Academy lecturer.

Through its innovative approach to training and collaboration across departments, this initiative is poised to drive meaningful change and inspire growth within individuals and organizations alike. As Global Dominion embarks on this journey towards excellence, it reaffirms its commitment to being a true partner in progress for all Filipinos, embodying the spirit of empowerment and transformation at every step.

Global Dominion Financing Inc. is dedicated to assisting Filipinos in realizing their aspirations through accessible and cost-effective loan products and services.

With a focus on innovation, the company leads the way in providing tailored loan solutions to meet the evolving requirements of its clientele. Whether it's for buying your dream car, funding a business, or addressing emergency and medical expenses, Global Dominion offers loans with manageable interest rates and flexible payment terms.

Visit https://gdfi.com.ph/ today to discover how Global Dominion can support you in achieving your financial goals.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion Financing. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

