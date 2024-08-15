^

Business As Usual

Using GCash payments with Profee: A fast, safe way to send money to Philippines from EU, UK

Philstar.com
August 15, 2024 | 12:10pm
for Profee
Using GCash payments with Profee: A fast, safe way to send money to Philippines from EU, UK
With online services like Profee, you can easily send money to GCash accounts and enjoy a smooth experience.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Thanks to the advancements in the modern digital sphere, supporting your loved ones in the Philippines has become more convenient and secure. With online services like Profee, you can easily send money to GCash accounts and enjoy a smooth experience.

Here's a guide to walk you through how to send money to GCash from the EU and the UK using Profee. Discover the benefits, steps and tips for a seamless experience.

Can GCash receive money from abroad?

Yes, it can, making it a convenient option for international transfers. Profee facilitates this process, ensuring that your money reaches your loved ones in the Philippines securely and efficiently.

Why use Profee for GCash international transfers?

Whether you need to support your family, pay for services or handle personal transactions, Profee ensures that your money reaches its destination quickly and safely.

Are you wondering how to send money to GCash accounts? Here’s why Profee is the best choice for that: 

  • Beneficial: Profee provides competitive rates and 0% fees for transfers from Europe and the UK. The service also offers a promo exchange rate for your first remittance to the Philippines. 
     
  • Transparent: If you’re wondering how to send money in GCash without worrying about hidden fees, Profee is the right service for you. Before you press send, you'll learn upfront how much your loved ones back home will receive. 
     
  • Fast: The quick transfer process allows recipients to access the money almost immediately. With Profee and GCash, sending money to your loved ones takes seconds.  
     
  • Secure: Profee is a licensed company that uses advanced security measures to protect your money and data.
     
  • Convenient: You can send money from the comfort of your home without visiting a bank or money transfer office.
     
  • Accessible: GCash accounts are widely used in the Philippines, making it easy for recipients to access their funds via the app.
     
  • Multiple payment options: Profee supports various payment methods, including bank transfers, card and digital wallets.

How to send money to GCash with Profee

Are you wondering how to send money to GCash via Profee? Follow these simple steps for a smooth transaction process: 

  1. Download the Profee app or visit the Profee website and input initial information, such as your name, date of birth, country of residence, current address and nationality.
     
  2. Specify the transfer amount and select the Philippines as your destination country. 
     
  3. Choose GCash as the delivery option.
     
  4. Enter your recipient’s name and GCash mobile number.
     
  5. Add additional information for security, such as the source of funds (e.g., salary, savings), relationship with the recipient (e.g., family member, friend), and purpose of the transfer (e.g., support for relatives, payment for services). 
     
  6. Double-check and confirm. The money will reach the recipient promptly. 

Additional tips for using Profee

Use these tips to make your Profee experience even more rewarding: 

  • Provide additional information about yourself to upgrade your account level and send more to loved ones in 65+ countries worldwide. Updating your profile is free of charge. 
     
  • Participate in the unlimited Profee referral program. Share your referral link and invite as many people as you wish. You'll receive EUR 10 each time your link is activated. The service will also reward your referee by transferring EUR 5 to their account. The Referral program is a perfect way to send funds globally and save money. 

Profee simplifies the process of sending money internationally. With its user-friendly app and secure platform, you can effortlessly send money to GCash accounts. Whether you’re supporting family or managing personal finances, Profee is your reliable partner for international transfers.

Sending money to GCash accounts in the Philippines is straightforward with Profee. Following the above steps, you can ensure your transfers are fast, secure and cost-effective.

Explore online global transfers today by downloading the Profee app. 

 

Editor's Note: This is a press release from Profee. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

vuukle comment

E-MONEY TRANSFER

GCASH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Tuloy Ang Negosyo!&rsquo; Global Dominion launches segment on GTV&rsquo;s biz show
brandSpace
9 days ago

‘Tuloy Ang Negosyo!’ Global Dominion launches segment on GTV’s biz show

9 days ago
Financing company Global Dominion continues to take part in the television program Negosyo Goals on GTV. This time, Global...
Business As Usual
fbtw
How to do a profitable business &lsquo;without employees&rsquo;
brandSpace
July 26, 2024 - 10:00am

How to do a profitable business ‘without employees’

July 26, 2024 - 10:00am
NEXT BASKET offers a developed business-without-employees model, from which many entrepreneurs are already profiting. You...
Business As Usual
fbtw
SM Prime at 30: A legacy of innovation and shared prosperity
July 24, 2024 - 10:26am

SM Prime at 30: A legacy of innovation and shared prosperity

July 24, 2024 - 10:26am
On July 23, SM Prime Holdings Inc. proudly commemorated its 30th anniversary as a publicly listed company at the Philippine...
Business As Usual
fbtw
ePLDT eases Philippine organizations leap into the digital future
July 19, 2024 - 8:00am

ePLDT eases Philippine organizations leap into the digital future

July 19, 2024 - 8:00am
Reggie Regino, VP and chief sales officer of ePLDT, discussed how this tech company’s approach centers on continuously...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Silverlush on track for Cebu introduction, starts off with an impressive material showcase
June 25, 2024 - 9:25am

Silverlush on track for Cebu introduction, starts off with an impressive material showcase

June 25, 2024 - 9:25am
Advancing realty, architecture and material solutions company, Silverlush Development Group (SLDG) braces for the Cebu m...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with