Using GCash payments with Profee: A fast, safe way to send money to Philippines from EU, UK

With online services like Profee, you can easily send money to GCash accounts and enjoy a smooth experience.

MANILA, Philippines — Thanks to the advancements in the modern digital sphere, supporting your loved ones in the Philippines has become more convenient and secure. With online services like Profee, you can easily send money to GCash accounts and enjoy a smooth experience.

Here's a guide to walk you through how to send money to GCash from the EU and the UK using Profee. Discover the benefits, steps and tips for a seamless experience.

Can GCash receive money from abroad?

Yes, it can, making it a convenient option for international transfers. Profee facilitates this process, ensuring that your money reaches your loved ones in the Philippines securely and efficiently.

Why use Profee for GCash international transfers?

Whether you need to support your family, pay for services or handle personal transactions, Profee ensures that your money reaches its destination quickly and safely.

Are you wondering how to send money to GCash accounts? Here’s why Profee is the best choice for that:

Beneficial: Profee provides competitive rates and 0% fees for transfers from Europe and the UK. The service also offers a promo exchange rate for your first remittance to the Philippines.



Profee provides competitive rates and 0% fees for transfers from Europe and the UK. The service also offers a promo exchange rate for your first remittance to the Philippines. Transparent: If you’re wondering how to send money in GCash without worrying about hidden fees, Profee is the right service for you. Before you press send, you'll learn upfront how much your loved ones back home will receive.



If you’re wondering how to send money in GCash without worrying about hidden fees, Profee is the right service for you. Before you press send, you'll learn upfront how much your loved ones back home will receive. Fast: The quick transfer process allows recipients to access the money almost immediately. With Profee and GCash, sending money to your loved ones takes seconds.



The quick transfer process allows recipients to access the money almost immediately. With Profee and GCash, sending money to your loved ones takes seconds. Secure: Profee is a licensed company that uses advanced security measures to protect your money and data.



Profee is a licensed company that uses advanced security measures to protect your money and data. Convenient: You can send money from the comfort of your home without visiting a bank or money transfer office.



You can send money from the comfort of your home without visiting a bank or money transfer office. Accessible : GCash accounts are widely used in the Philippines, making it easy for recipients to access their funds via the app.



: GCash accounts are widely used in the Philippines, making it easy for recipients to access their funds via the app. Multiple payment options: Profee supports various payment methods, including bank transfers, card and digital wallets.

How to send money to GCash with Profee

Are you wondering how to send money to GCash via Profee? Follow these simple steps for a smooth transaction process:

Download the Profee app or visit the Profee website and input initial information, such as your name, date of birth, country of residence, current address and nationality.

Specify the transfer amount and select the Philippines as your destination country.

Choose GCash as the delivery option.

Enter your recipient’s name and GCash mobile number.

Add additional information for security, such as the source of funds (e.g., salary, savings), relationship with the recipient (e.g., family member, friend), and purpose of the transfer (e.g., support for relatives, payment for services).

Double-check and confirm. The money will reach the recipient promptly.

Additional tips for using Profee

Use these tips to make your Profee experience even more rewarding:

Provide additional information about yourself to upgrade your account level and send more to loved ones in 65+ countries worldwide. Updating your profile is free of charge.



Participate in the unlimited Profee referral program. Share your referral link and invite as many people as you wish. You'll receive EUR 10 each time your link is activated. The service will also reward your referee by transferring EUR 5 to their account. The Referral program is a perfect way to send funds globally and save money.

Profee simplifies the process of sending money internationally. With its user-friendly app and secure platform, you can effortlessly send money to GCash accounts. Whether you’re supporting family or managing personal finances, Profee is your reliable partner for international transfers.

Sending money to GCash accounts in the Philippines is straightforward with Profee. Following the above steps, you can ensure your transfers are fast, secure and cost-effective.



Explore online global transfers today by downloading the Profee app.

Editor's Note: This is a press release from Profee. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.