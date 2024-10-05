^

Tigers stymie Tamaraws to end skid

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 5, 2024 | 7:24pm
UST's Mo Tounkara
MANILA, Philippines — The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers withstood a furious charge by the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 83-72, to snap a two-game losing streak in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UST’s wire-to-wire victory returned them to the win column as their first round came to a close.

Mo Tounkara led the Tigers with 21 points and 17 rebounds. Forthsky Padrigao added 14 markers and 11 dimes to go with four boards.

FEU came down swinging, trying to storm back from a double-digit deficit in the late stage of the game.

UST led by 10, 75-65, in a wild back-and-forth capped by a Nic Cabanero shot.

The rookie Veejay Pre, though, tried to will the Tamaraws back into it, hitting a 3-pointer off a jabstep and a pair of free throws to cut the lead to five, 70-75, with 1:57 remaining.

Off a timeout, Cabanero received the touchdown pass and hit an and-one to push the lead to seven, 77-70.

The guard missed the free throw, but Tounkara hauled down the rebound and put a shot in.

Another Tounkara layup with 1:22 remaining iced the game for the Tigers, 81-70.

“I think it’s a big win for us kasi coming from a two-game losing streak, and yung response ng team to stop the losing streak, as in sama-sama lang sila kanina and nag-focus sila sa defense,” UST assistant coach Japs Cuan told reporters after the win

After trailing by as much as 12 points in the first half, the Tamaraws tied things up at 34 early in the third quarter after a 17-5 run capped by a make by Jedric Daa.

However, the Espana-based squad found their rhythm once again, regaining a double-digit lead, 57-45, after a Mark Llemit deuce.

The Tigers maintained the double-digit advantage through the rest of the quarter, before Rojan Montemayor connected on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cut the deficit to eight, 51-59.

FEU was able to go within striking distance before UST’s shots fell in the final frame.

Cabanero finished with 13 points and six rebounds, but he shot 6-of-21 from the field. Christian Manaytay and Gelo Crisostomo added 11 apiece.

Jorick Bautista paced the Tamaraws with 17 points, while Pre had 14 markers and seven boards.

UST rose to 4-3 in the season, while FEU dropped to 1-6 heading into the second round.

