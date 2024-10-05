^

Lady Bulldogs thwart Blue Eagles to stay unscathed

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 5, 2024 | 4:07pm
Lady Bulldogs thwart Blue Eagles to stay unscathed
NU's Cielo Pagdulagan (26)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The National University Lady Bulldogs remained unblemished in the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament after clipping the Ateneo Blue Eagles’ wings, 66-58, Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

NU swept the first round of the tourney as they held off a spirited Ateneo squad.

Cielo Pagdulagan spearheaded the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points, five rebounds, three steals and an assist. Tin Cayabyab added 11 markers and five boards.

The two squads were kept in a close match through the early stages of the fourth quarter.

A long 2-pointer by reigning Most Valuable Player Kacey dela Rosa made it a 49-51 contest with 7:03 remaining.

However, a personal 6-0 blitz by Pringle Fabruada pushed the lead to eight, 57-49, with exactly five minutes remaining.

Ateneo, though, did not go down without a fight.

Sarah Makanjuola and Junize Calago made back-to-back baskets to cut the deficit to four, but four straight points by NU courtesy of Camille Clarin and Karl Pingol kept Ateneo at bay, 61-53.

The two squads then traded baskets down the stretch, as the Lady Bulldogs’ victory was secured.

“For the first three quarters, all of us were not locked in on what we’re supposed to do. Just glad that during the fourth quarter we got our bearings back and we stayed with the game plan on how to stop Ateneo,” NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan said. 

Pingol and Angel Surada chipped in 10 markers apiece for last season’s runners-up. Fabruada added eight.

Dela Rosa powered the Blue Eagles with 21 points and 13 rebounds, to go with three blocks, three assists and two steals. Calago added 12 markers, eight dimes and seven boards.

NU remained on top of the food chain with a 7-0 record. Ateneo dropped to 4-3 in the season.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

NU LADY BULLDOGS

UAAP
