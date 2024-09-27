M Lhuillier, AUB forge strategic partnership to enhance financial services

MANILA, Philippines — Remittance and financial services company M Lhuillier has announced a new partnership with Asia United Bank (AUB), which aims to transform the way consumers access banking services throughout the Philippines.

By integrating AUB’s banking capabilities with M Lhuillier’s extensive network of branches, clients will enjoy a wider variety of financial services right at their fingertips. Customers will be able to access banking services at their favorite M Lhuillier locations.

This collaboration is set to make banking not only more accessible but also more enjoyable, catering to the diverse needs of customers across the country. With M. Lhuillier’s established presence in the remittance game and AUB’s banking know-how, this partnership aims to supercharge the overall customer experience, making financial transactions easier and more convenient than ever.

M Lhuillier and AUB are committed to innovating and providing outstanding value to their customers. This partnership represents a significant step toward creating a seamless banking experience, where convenience meets reliability.

To learn more on how M Lhuillier services can help you manage your finances with ease, visit https://mlhuillier.com/

Editor's Note: This press release for M Lhuillier is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.