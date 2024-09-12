RCBC elevates digital transformation with Versa Secure SD-WAN

(From left) Leo Vallente, 3rd AVP and GM, Network Technology Group 2, VSTECS; Cherry Centeno, 3rd VP and group GM, Value Business Group, VSTECS; Rachel Ler, VP, APAC, Versa Networks; Jimmy Go, president and CEO, VSTECS; Nilo Zantua, senior VP, CIO and group head, RCBC; Racel Samson, IT head and first VP for Shared Technology Services Division, RCBC; Hasan Fard, chairman and CEO, Trends and Technologies; Anthony Berjamin, IT director and VP, Network and Communications Department, RCBC; Rodgerson Dy, business unit head, Service Provider Group, Trends and Technologies; Nestor de Vera, Network Infrastructure and Security Technology Group Head, Trends and Technologies; and Joshua Mallabo, account manager, Trends and Technologies.

MANILA, Philippines — ICT distributor VSTECS Phils. Inc. is proud to announce the successful deployment of Versa Secure SD-WAN for RCBC, one of the country’s largest commercial banks.

Through a strategic partnership with Trends and Technologies Inc. (Trends), this collaboration represents a pivotal milestone in RCBC’s digital transformation journey. Leveraging Trends’ cutting-edge expertise, RCBC is set to revolutionize its network management, fortify security measures and significantly boost operational efficiency across its expansive branch and ATM network.

A future-ready network

RCBC’s primary goal was to improve user experience, enhance network resiliency, security and control across its wide area network (WAN) and support business growth. With over 505 branches and 890 off-site ATMs, RCBC required a solution that could meet its current needs while also preparing for future demands.

Versa Secure SD-WAN, with its centralized orchestration and automation capabilities, was the answer. This solution not only streamlined network operations but also significantly reduced the need for on-site IT support, boosting overall efficiency.

Meeting the challenges of a complex network

Managing a network of this scale is a complex task, with challenges ranging from maintaining consistent performance and security to ensuring operational efficiency. Versa Secure SD-WAN addresses these challenges head on.

By centralizing control, the solution simplifies the management of RCBC’s vast network, allowing the bank to oversee all branches and ATMs from a single platform. This reduces the complexity of managing multiple locations and ensures that security policies are consistently applied across all sites.

Security was another critical concern, particularly for a distributed network spread across 505 branches and 890 ATMs. Versa Secure SD-WAN integrates advanced security features directly into the network, ensuring that every location is protected without the need for standalone security devices at each site.

Network performance is essential for delivering a seamless customer experience. Versa Secure SD-WAN optimizes bandwidth usage through intelligent traffic management, ensuring that critical applications are prioritized and performance is maintained across the network.

The deployment included equipping branch Data Centers with 20G NGFW and SD-WAN capacity, and equipping ATM Data Centers with 5G SD-WAN capacity. Branch equipment supported 200Mbps NGFW and SD-WAN, while ATM equipment supported 100Mbps SD-WAN.

Prior to this deployment, standard branch and ATM network bandwidth was set at 20Mbps, with current branch link utilization now peaking at 85% per location.

“We are dedicated to providing our customers with seamless and secure banking experiences, and the deployment of Versa Secure SD-WAN represents a critical milestone in our digital transformation journey,” said Nilo Zantua, senior vice president, chief information officer and group head of RCBC.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with RCBC on this transformative project,” said Rachel Ler, vice president of Versa, Asia Pacific Region. “Versa Secure SD-WAN has proven to be a powerful solution for organizations seeking to modernize their networks and deliver exceptional digital experiences.”

As RCBC continues to expand, the ability to scale its network without significant investments in new infrastructure is crucial. Versa Secure SD-WAN provides the scalability and flexibility needed to support this growth, allowing new branches and ATMs to be added seamlessly with minimal reconfiguration.

VSTECS Phils. played a pivotal role in making this global technology locally available and accessible. Through its extensive network and strong relationships with top ICT brands, VSTECS ensures that cutting-edge technologies like Versa Secure SD-WAN are within reach for Philippine enterprises.

The successful deployment at RCBC was notably supported by Trends whose role included critical evaluation and consolidation of RCBC’s existing network architecture.

“We are honored to be part of RCBC’s digital transformation journey,” said Jimmy Go, president and CEO of VSTECS Phils. “Our role as the leading ICT distributor is to bridge the gap between global technology innovations and local businesses, ensuring that Philippine enterprises have access to the best solutions available.”

“We are grateful to RCBC for trusting us with their network transformation,” said Hasan Fard, chairman and CEO of Trends. “Based on our understanding of their infrastructure challenges and long-term goals, we consolidated their existing SDWAN into a single, robust platform and ensured a smooth transition without disrupting their operations. This project underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, reliable solutions that drive operational efficiency and security.”

RCBC’s successful deployment of Versa Secure SD-WAN highlights the power of advanced networking solutions to drive business growth and innovation. For organizations seeking to modernize their networks and enhance their digital capabilities, Versa, in partnership with VSTECS and Trends and Technologies, offers a comprehensive and scalable solution.

For more information, visit https://vstecs.com.ph, https://www.versa-networks.com and www.trends.com.ph.

