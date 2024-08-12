‘Self-manage’ your online store with Next Basket's AI-assisted business solution

MANILA, Philippines — By transforming the classic Software as a Service (Saas) solution, Next Basket has created a platform that allows quick and easy creation of online stores for the sale of goods.

SELF is Next Basket’s business relationship model that allows users to rent the software for a monthly subscription and gain full control over their online store. This subscription includes various MINI, MIDI, and MAX price plans, which differ in the number of included free services provided by Next Basket's expert team.

Thus, merchants can make choices tailored to their specific needs while keeping their costs manageable and predictable.

In addition, the company offers a selection of 125+ expert services for online business development, embodying the idea of creating a successful and profitable business in a digital environment.

To help its business partners succeed in the dynamic online market, the platform team provides expert consultation and a full range of services in the field of e-trading, including:

digital marketing



call center



development of a commercial and marketing strategy



SEO services



management of promotions and thematic campaigns

Next Basket is also the first platform to offer built-in artificial intelligence at no additional cost. End customers shopping from the e-store can use a smart search engine as well as a smart chatbot that answers all questions like a human.

It provides a unique opportunity for customers to receive answers to questions such as: “Where is my order?,” “When will I receive the shipment?,” “What quantity of this product do I have in stock?,” and other questions related to delivery, courier services and warehouse.

Security and speed

Every online store built by Next Basket comes with a full security guarantee for the data and the transactions carried out. This is achieved with the help of ultramodern software solutions and 24/7 technical support for fixing bugs and malfunctions.

The software platform is tested and certified for transaction security and hacker protection monthly, and every online store loads in less than one second, which Google likes thus ranking the site in top positions when customers search for products.

Online store creation in 72 hours

Based on a fully functional software and ready-to-customize design themes, the ecommerce platform makes it possible to create an e-store within 72 hours. The merchant is only required to have ready-made photos and descriptions of the products they will offer for sale.

To ease the process of creating a working online store, as well as to facilitate its business partners, the Next Basket team has made sure that each of them has a personal consultant. Their role is to be available for questions and to provide individual assistance and strategic guidance tailored to the customer’s specific requirements.

Combining innovative technologies, expert services and comprehensive strategic support, Next Basket is charting the future of e-trading.

For more information, visit https://nextbasket.com/ph/nb-360/ or call (+63939) 900-1551.

Disclaimer: This branded content is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.