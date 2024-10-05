^

Sports

Tigresses repel Lady Tamaraws for 3rd straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 5, 2024 | 2:34pm
Tigresses repel Lady Tamaraws for 3rd straight win
Kent Pastrana (5)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses finished the first round of the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament on a high note after thwarting a rally by the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws to win 66-57 at the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday.

UST ended the first round of the tourney with a three-game winning streak as they added to the cellar-dwelling FEU squad’s woes.

Kent Pastrana paced the defending champions with 22 points and 11 rebounds, on 7-of-18 shooting. However, she had seven turnovers.

After trailing by 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Lady Tamaraws cut the lead to a single possession late.

The Tigresses, though, bared their fangs and ran away late.

UST led by 13 points, 56-43, after a pair of Pastrana free throws.

FEU cagers Maxene dela Torre, Shane Salvani and Joann Nagma then teamed up and sliced the lead to just three, 53-56, with 3:37 remaining.

The Espana-based cagers, however, found their rhythm and retaliated with a 7-0 blast capped by a layup by Pastrana off the steal to make it 63-53.

A Nagma layup with less than a minute to go kept the Morayta-based squad in it, but they could not creep closer.

Despite the win, UST head coach Haydee Ong said she is not happy with the performance of the team.

“With regards to our record, I told the girls kasi this would be our last game sa first round so this should be a momentum-builder for the next round but unfortunately they didn’t play what we expected for them to play,” Ong said.

“But, a win is a win. ‘Yung constant namin like Kent always performs naman so we need more players to show up and help Kent for our succeeding games,” she continued.

The Tigresses started the game hot, taking a 16 point first half lead, 35-19.

FEU, though, stormed back in the third quarter, unleashing a 7-0 blitz to cut the lead to just three, 43-46.

A CJ Maglupay deuce halted the run to give UST a 48-43 advantage heading into the final frame.

Come the fourth quarter, the Tigresses started with an 8-0 run capped by a pair of Pastrana free throws to take a 56-43 lead with 7:56 remaining before the Tamaraws rallied back.

UST is now holding a 6-1 win-loss record, good for solo second, while FEU dropped to 1-6. 

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

FEU LADY TAMARAWS

UAAP

UST TIGRESSES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Arellano stuns CSB,boosts hopes

Arellano stuns CSB,boosts hopes

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Arellano University added another big fish to its growing NCAA Season 100 catch after it shocked leader St. Benilde, 73-71,...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tigers bag V-League crown

Lady Tigers bag V-League crown

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
White confetti fell and the University of Santo Tomas Tigresses had all the time to celebrate.
Sports
fbtw
Regional bets dominate PGT match play

Regional bets dominate PGT match play

16 hours ago
Regional players turned in commanding performances in the ICTSI Junior PGT National Match Play Finals, capturing six of the...
Sports
fbtw
Rizal spikers sustain streak

Rizal spikers sustain streak

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Streaking Rizal-St. Gerrard Charity Foundation Inc. firmed up its hold of second spot while AM Caloocan Air Force knocked...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine XIs set friendlies

Philippine XIs set friendlies

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
The Philippine men’s and women’s football teams are gearing up for testy battles overseas as part of their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Boston beat Denver in NBA exhibition season opener, but Jokic says omens are good

Boston beat Denver in NBA exhibition season opener, but Jokic says omens are good

6 hours ago
Veteran guard Russell Westbrook made his debut for the Denver Nuggets as they opened the NBA preseason by losing to Boston...
Sports
fbtw
Converge forces game 5

Converge forces game 5

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Fired up by its 114-112 steal in Game 3, Converge sprang another ambush on mighty San Miguel Beer.
Sports
fbtw
University of the East remains unbeaten in SSL

University of the East remains unbeaten in SSL

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Casiey Dongallo starred as University of the East stayed undefeated in the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season...
Sports
fbtw
Mangin wins gold in world Jr. taekwondo

Mangin wins gold in world Jr. taekwondo

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The “golden era” for Philippine sports has never ceased to churn out world-beaters.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with