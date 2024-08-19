‘Tuloy Ang Negosyo!’ Global Dominion launches segment on GTV’s biz show

(From left) Rod Matinong Jr., Jenna Samson, Euge Mabbayad and Aian Guanzon, Global Dominion officers and 'Negosyo Goals' segment hosts

MANILA, Philippines — Financing company Global Dominion continues to take part in the television program Negosyo Goals on GTV. This time, Global Dominion representatives will feature customer and partner stories through a segment titled “#PwedePala!”

During the segment’s media launch on August 1, some stories were shared, including that of an entrepreneur who struggled during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic but persevered using Global Dominion’s Sangla OR/CR (vehicle mortgage loan).

Anna “Miss A” Magkawas, founder of Luxe Beauty and Wellness Group and Negosyo Goals program host, shared that she’s been learning a lot from the stories of the entrepreneurs who faced many challenges before they even achieved success, something she can much relate to.

“Marami akong natututunan from them. Nakaka-relate din ako sa mga kwento nila, lalo na’t marami din akong pinagdaan sa mga businesses ko,” Magkawas stated.

Program producer Ivy Ataya expressed her amazement to how the program continues to succeed in sharing inspiring stories of hardworking Filipino entrepreneurs, and attracts more partners in the industry.

“First time ko ito in producing a TV program, kaya masaya ako na maraming tumatangkilik sa programa,” Ataya exclaimed.

“Kaya mapapansin ng mga viewers namin, pati nung mga manonood pa lang na laging may bago sa programa namin, kasi gusto namin maraming matutunan hindi lang yung mga nagnenegosyo na, but pati na din yung mga planning pa lang na magnegosyo,” she added.

Photo Release Global Dominion officers with Anna Magkawas and Ivy Ataya (seated left and right)

Miss A and Ataya both call for more support for the program’s advocacy in enriching entrepreneurs’ awareness of different strategies and the latest developments in the market for their benefit and the benefit of society.

“Para talaga ito sa kanila, sa mga businessmen and aspiring entrepreneurs,” Ataya emphasized.

“More than 60% percent of the employments in the country are with the MSMEs—just imagine how much helping these businesses impacts the economy even further,” Aian Guanzon, Global Dominion representative, answered to a question during the TV program’s media launch.

Guanzon was joined by Rod Matinong, Jenna Samson and Euge Mabbayad, also from Global Dominion and also hosting the “#PwedePala!” segment of Negosyo Goals.

“Kapag naiisip ko ang mga small and medium businesses, laging bumabalik sa akin lahat ng mga pinagdaanan namin sa Global Dominion when we were starting,” Global Dominion Chairman Ruben Lugtu 2nd shared.

“Hindi madaling mag-simula ng business, lalong hindi madali mag-expand. Pero kung may katuwang ka, may ka-partner ka, nababawasan yung hirap. Kaya ang goal talaga namin sa Global [Dominion] ay maging ka-partner nyo sa pag-angat!” Lugtu added.

Global Dominion, established in 2003, offers vehicle mortgage loan/vehicle refinancing (Sangla OR/CR), car and truck financing, real estate mortgage loan, real estate financing, and doctors’ loan, to ignite and accelerate growth of people and organizations to transform lives for the better.

Negosyo Goals Season 4 will air every Sunday morning on GTV beginning August 11.

Visit gdfi.com.ph to know more about Global Dominion.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.