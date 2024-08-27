^

August 27, 2024 | 11:10am
for Global Dominion
Global Dominion raises funding from maiden corporate notes issue
MANILA, Philippines — Global Dominion Financing Inc. (“Global Dominion”) made its maiden foray into the debt capital markets with the signing of up to P1 billion fixed-rate corporate notes facility at the end of 2023.

Proceeds from the notes issuance are to be utilized by the company to support and further grow its loan portfolio, refinance existing short-term debt obligations, and for general working capital requirements.

The corporate notes had its initial drawdown last in November 2023 and are set to mature in three years from the initial drawdown date. The notes issuance was arranged by SB Capital Investment Corporation, the wholly owned investment banking arm of Security Bank Corporation. 

In addition to the notes, Global Dominion also secured additional financing of up to P1.3 billion from its other relationship banks at the end of the previous year to finance its expansion and provide more loans to Filipinos who want to fulfill their dreams of buying a car or owning a business.

These lenders include ATRAM CDV, Malayan Savings Bank, Novel Finance, Philippine Veterans Bank, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation, and EastWest Bank.

With the additional funding, Global Dominion will be able to grow its loan portfolio by expanding reach, developing new products and services, recruiting additional loan consultants, and increasing the number of its accredited dealers in order to capture additional market share.

Global Dominion offers unsecured and secured credit facilities that cater to the financial needs of businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and individuals, without engaging in quasi-banking functions. The company mainly provides refinancing/car or truck collateral loan, car and truck financing (new and second-hand), through its 84 branches nationwide.

“As we look to the future, we remain optimistic about the growth opportunities available to us. We are confident that we have the team, expertise, and resources necessary to navigate the ever-changing economic landscape while delivering quality financing products and services that meet the needs of our clients,” said Global Dominion president and Managing Director Patricia Poco-Palacios.

 

For more information about Global Dominion or to inquire about loans, simply go to https://gdfi.com.ph/apply-now/or visit any of Global Dominion’s branches nationwide.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion . It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

