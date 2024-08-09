Chef Tony's popcorn elevates snacking with live selling on TikTok Shop

MANILA, Philippines — Chef Tony's Popcorn, renowned for its gourmet popcorn offerings, celebrates its journey from a humble Manila-based popcorn cart to a beloved brand. Founded by Tony Elepano in November 2005, Chef Tony's Popcorn began as a passion project driven by his love for snacks and culinary expertise.

Inspired by the endless flavor possibilities of wholegrain popcorn, Chef Tony's Popcorn has developed over 70 unique flavors, including local favorites like BBQ Ribs Adobo and Kare-Kare. The brand's commitment to quality and innovation has led to its presence in multiple retail outlets and its recent entry into e-commerce through TikTok Shop.

“Popcorn appealed to me because it’s a whole grain snack, offering high fiber content,” chef Tony explained. “As a chef, I thought I could always come up with different flavors for it. The total number of flavors I’ve developed is now over 70. Seventy flavors over my journey of more than 12 years with Chef Tony’s.”

The integration with TikTok Shop in October 2023 marked a significant turning point for Chef Tony’s Popcorn, facilitating access to a broader audience and streamlining the shopping experience through mobile devices. “TikTok Shop leveled the playing field for new entrepreneurs like us,” chef Tony emphasized. “It’s a powerful platform to showcase our products and engage directly with customers.”

Innovating operations with TikTok Shop's ACE indicator system

Chef Tony’s Popcorn has effectively capitalized on TikTok Shop’s ACE (Assortment, Content and Empowerment) indicator system, transforming its business operations and setting a new standard in the gourmet snack industry.

“TikTok Shop has been a game-changer. It's an online platform that everyone with a mobile phone can access. People who don’t have easy access to malls or supermarkets can now simply click on their phones and purchase our products. They will be delivered right to their doorsteps,” chef Tony said.

By leveraging the Assortment aspect of the ACE system, Chef Tony’s Popcorn has ensured a diverse and appealing product lineup. During the 6.6 sale, the brand offered a 20% discount and free giveaways of local flavors as a pre-hype strategy, resulting in a 48% growth in total Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) compared to the previous campaign. Notably, its mixed flavors saw a 26.4% GMV uplift, with a triple-digit growth of 307% for other assortments like Jalapeno Cheddar, Golden Caramel and Sour Cream Jack Cheddar.

Content creation and live selling sessions on TikTok Shop have also been integral to the brand’s strategy, as it significantly increased its engagement to over 100 hours of live duration per month. During the 6.6 sale, live GMV grew by 18%, and live show Gross Profit Margin (GPM) increased by 185%. Furthermore, by partnering with over 100 Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), Chef Tony’s has significantly amplified its reach, with these collaborations contributing to 10% of the total GMV.

Sustaining growth through local support

Chef Tony’s Popcorn is deeply committed to supporting local communities through its participation in TikTok Shop’s “Buy Local, Shop Local” campaign. This alignment with local values has enhanced its brand image and fostered customer loyalty. Strategic investments in targeted advertisements, particularly in live sessions, have further boosted traffic and conversion rates, achieving a 5.65% increase in ads GMV with a robust Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) of 2.96.

Chef Tony’s Popcorn is poised to continue its upward trajectory by leveraging the ACE indicator system on TikTok Shop. By aligning its product assortment with market trends, optimizing content through live selling and affiliate partnerships, and participating in empowering campaigns, the brand aims to sustain its growth and expand its reach. Central to this strategy is a commitment to supporting local communities and showcasing the excellence of Filipino-made products.

“I’m proud to showcase Filipino excellence through our snacks,” chef Tony affirmed. “Our journey with TikTok Shop has expanded our reach and reinforced our belief in the power of local flavors to bring people together.”

In anticipation of the upcoming 8.8 sale, Chef Tony’s Popcorn will be offering up to 25% off and exclusive live giveaways on TikTok Shop, further enticing customers to experience their innovative flavors and support local products.

Editor’s Note: This press release from TikTok is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.