Philippine mangoes break into Italian market in first-ever export

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine mangoes have officially arrived in Italy, marking the first commercial shipment of the fruit to the country, with over half a ton exported, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Pangasinan farms supplied the mangoes for the first export batch, it added.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 3, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the latest export should “encourage” local mango farmers “to aim for premium quality” as it would also generate more jobs and increase income for the agricultural sector.

The Department of Trade and Industry said the mango industry is a source of livelihood for around 2.5 million farmers.

Globally, Tiu Laurel said the Rome debut would also attract investments from the government and private sector, boosting the competitiveness of Philippine mangoes.

The country is also among the top exporters of fresh and dried mangoes in the international market.

“It shows what can happen when public institutions, private initiative, and overseas Filipinos work together to elevate Philippine products to global standards,” Tiu Laurel added.

According to the Philippine Mango Industry Roadmap 2021–2025, target export markets for Philippine mangoes include China, the European Union, Japan, Russia, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates. Its main competitor in these markets is Thai mangoes.

The inaugural commercial shipment was backed by Filipino entrepreneurs, the Department of Agriculture and the Philippine Embassy in Rome.

This includes small Filipino business owners in Rome and members of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce in Italy, according to the report of Agriculture Attaché to Italy Josyline Javelosa.

Despite lacking experience in importing fresh produce, the report said entrepreneurs were able to introduce Philippine mangoes to the Italian market with the DA’s technical support and assistance in complying with Italy's strict import regulations.

To meet Italy’s health standards, the Bureau of Plant Industry ensured that the mango farms where the goods were sourced had proper sanitary certification.

The DA said exporting Philippine mangoes also aligns with the country’s goal of building “sustainable, climate-resilient agricultural value chains.”

Mangos have also been identified as the “flagship commodity” under the Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) One Country One Priority Product Initiative.

The Philippines has also committed to this by enrolling mangoes in the FAO’s global program that links national agricultural goals with donor and development support.

“This export milestone reflects the Philippines’ commitment to green agriculture and inclusive development,” Javelosa said.

The DA said it also proposed a $50 million project to sustainably support 27,000 additional mango farming households during an investment pitch in Rome in October 2024.

“With this first shipment, Philippine mangoes are now poised to win over Italian consumers — not just as a tropical delicacy, but as a symbol of agricultural resilience, diaspora unity, and global ambition,” the agency said.