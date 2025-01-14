Maynilad on track to completing Las PiÃ±as water reclamation facility

Maynilad on track to completing Las Piñas water reclamation facility

Maynilad said the Las Piñas WRF, which is critical in expanding the water utility firm’s wastewater services, is already 33 percent complete. The project is also expected to contribute in the rehabilitation of Manila Bay.

MANILA, Philippines — West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. said it is making significant progress in the construction of its P4.84-billion water reclamation facility (WRF) in Las Piñas scheduled to begin operations by July next year.

The project is capable of treating up to 88 million liters of wastewater per day, serving at least 360,000 residents across 20 barangays in Las Piñas City.

“Our construction timeline was unfortunately delayed by pandemic restrictions in 2020, but we resumed work in 2023 with renewed focus,” Maynilad president and CEO Ramoncito Fernandez said yesterday.

“This project reinforces our commitment to providing reliable wastewater services for our customers and easing the pollution burden on Manila Bay,” he added.

The company said the facility is part of its larger program of accelerating the rollout of sewerage and sanitation services in Metro Manila. The project is financed through a partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Development Bank of the Philippines.

The treated wastewater from the WRF is discharged into the Zapote River, that eventually flows into Manila Bay, thus, helping in reducing pollution and improving water quality in the body of water, Maynilad said.