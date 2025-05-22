Puerto Princesa, Taipei top AirAsia routes as bookings surge

An AirAsia Airbus A320 aircraft approaches for landing at Singapore Changi Airport in Singapore on March 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Budget carrier AirAsia Philippines reported an average load factor of 85% for the first half of 2025, with nearly 3 million passengers flown, including forward bookings, the airline said Wednesday.

A high load factor indicates that an airline is operating efficiently, filling more of its available seats and potentially increasing profitability.

Steve Dailisan, AirAsia spokesperson, said about 80% of the passenger volume was from domestic travel, with Puerto Princesa ranking as the top local destination.

“This strong performance signals positive growth for local tourism,” Dailisan said in a statement.

“We remain focused on supporting this through initiatives like the AirAsia Fiesta Series and promotional campaigns tied to local festivals, encouraging Filipinos to explore and take part in the cultural festivities across the country," he added.

Expanded flights. Among international routes, Taipei was the most popular destination. Starting July 1, AirAsia will increase its flights to the Taiwanese capital from 14 to 17 times weekly to meet growing demand.

The additional flights aim to improve connectivity and provide more flexibility for both leisure and business travelers, the airline said.

To further boost bookings, AirAsia is offering a seat sale with one-way base fares starting at P185. The promotion runs until June 1 and applies to travel through October 31.