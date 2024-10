LIST: Flights canceled on October 24 due to 'Kristine'

MANILA, Philippines (Updated; First published Oct. 23, 2024; 7:47 p.m.) — A number of domestic flights have been canceled on Thursday, October 24, due to the inclement weather brought by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (International name: Trami).

In an advisory, Philippine Airlines, the flag carrier, and Cebu Pacific, the budget carrier, announced that some of their local flights have been grounded due to unfavorable weather conditions.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that at 7 a.m., Thursday, the center of Kristine was located in the vicinity of Aguinaldo, Ifugao (17.0°North, 121.3°East). It packs maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometer per hour near the center, with gustiness of up to 160 kph, and central pressure of 985 hPa.

Here are the canceled flights as of Oct. 24:

Philippine Airlines

PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila

PR 2196/2197 Manila-Laoag-Manila

PR 2198/2199 Manila-Laoag-Manila

PR 2014/2015 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

Cebu Pacific

• DG 6031/6032: Manila – San Jose – Manila

• DG 6113/6114: Manila – Naga – Manila

• DG 6117/6118: Manila – Naga – Manila

• DG 6177/6178: Manila – Masbate – Manila

• 5J 325/326: Manila – Legazpi – Manila

• 5J 373/374: Manila – Roxas – Manila

• 5J 381/382: Manila – Cagayan De Oro – Manila

• 5J 395/396: Manila – Cagayan De Oro – Manila

• 5J 449/450: Manila – Iloilo – Manila

• 5J 457/458: Manila – Iloilo – Manila

• 5J 473/474: Manila – Bacolod – Manila

• 5J 483/484: Manila – Bacolod – Manila

• 5J 557/558: Manila – Cebu – Manila

• 5J 563/564: Manila – Cebu – Manila

• 5J 565/566: Manila – Cebu – Manila

• 5J 625/626: Manila – Dumaguete – Manila

• 5J 637/638: Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

• 5J 645/646: Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

• 5J 649/650: Manila – Tacloban – Manila

• 5J 655/656: Manila – Tacloban – Manila

• 5J 703/704: Manila – Dipolog – Manila

• 5J 771/772: Manila – Pagadian – Manila

• 5J 773/774: Manila – Pagadian – Manila

• 5J 783/784: Manila – Ozamiz – Manila

• 5J 785/786: Manila – Butuan – Manila

• 5J 821/822: Manila – Virac – Manila

• 5J 851/852: Manila – Zamboanga – Manila

• 5J 853/854: Manila – Zamboanga – Manila

• 5J 909/910: Manila – Caticlan – Manila

• 5J 919/920: Manila – Caticlan – Manila

• 5J 951/952: Manila – Davao – Manila

• 5J 963/964: Manila – Davao – Manila

• 5J 991/992: Manila – General Santos – Manila

