Marcos appoints Cristina Aldeguer-Roque as acting DTI chief

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 2, 2024 | 12:52pm
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace on Friday announced that Undersecretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque will serve as the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Acting Secretary following the resignation of Alfredo Pascual. 

Malacañang announced Pascual’s resignation on Wednesday, saying that he has chosen to transition back into the private sector. Pascual is the third person to leave President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet this year. 

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appointed Undersecretary Ma. Cristina Aldeguer - Roque as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry, following the resignation of Secretary Alfredo Pascual, effective August 2, 2024,” the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a Facebook post. 

According to the Palace, Roque led the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) group within the DTI that focused on developing smaller-scale businesses. 

The PCO said she oversaw the following bureaus in the DTI: 

  • Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprise Development
  • Bureau of Marketing Development and Promotions
  • OTOP Program Management Office
  • Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program Management Office. 

“The president has expressed his gratitude to Secretary Pascual for his service and contributions to the department, as he looks forward to a seamless transition under Acting Secretary Roque's leadership,” the PCO said. 

