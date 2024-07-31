^

Alfredo Pascual resigns as DTI chief

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 31, 2024 | 4:13pm
Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual at a Department of Trade and Industry event in July 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual has quit his post, said the Palace on Wednesday. 

The Presidential Communications Office announced his resignation in a Facebook post. 

“His focus on MSMEs was absolutely correct, and we are beginning to see the fruits of that policy. We are sorry to lose him, but we respect his decision that this is the time for him to return to the private sector," President Marcos Jr. said in a statement

Pascual is the third secretary to leave Marcos' cabinet this year alone. Benjamin Diokno was replaces as Finance Secretary in January and Vice President Sara Duterte had resigned as the Education Secretary and NTF-Elcac vice chairperson in June. 

