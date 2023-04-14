^

Event technology solutions firm ramps up Philippines expansion

The Philippine Star
April 14, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Thailand-based Ticketmelon is embarking on an aggressive expansion program in the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries to make its innovative event technology solutions available to more audiences.

Panupong Tejapaibul, CEO and co-founder of Ticketmelon, said the company is offering a comprehensive platform that integrates cutting-edge ticketing tools, innovative digital in-event solutions, and live streaming services. These are envisioned to cater to the needs of the most challenging event formats and audience volumes, all backed by exceptional organizer support to deliver the most seamless event experience.

Ticketmelon, Thailand’s second largest ticketing platform, founded in 2015, is the premier event technology solutions company for event goers and organizers throughout Southeast Asia. It has evolved from a startup into the leading provider of ticketing and digital in-event platforms for some of the region’s most prominent events. With over 2,000 events powered annually across the region, it has earned the trust of top event organizers. It has facilitated everything from global festivals and corporate brand launches to sporting events and conventions, including the Vietnam Motor Show, Sensation, Garden Beats in Singapore, Wonderfruit, 1975, and Transmission Festival Asia, as well as the LPGA Thailand Open.

“We have directed our investments toward creating the most effective and highest quality event tech platform and services to cater to these demands. This presents us with the opportunity to elevate the event technology landscape in the region and ultimately establish ourselves as a regional leader,” Tejapaibul said.

“Our expansion into the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia has been rapid, and our primary focus is to continue providing white-glove service support to local event organizers. Building local teams is an integral part of our expansion strategy, as this has been the key to earning the trust of event organizers over the past few years.”

In the Philippines, Ticketmelon started in August 2019, hosting events for Grab and Citibank.

“When the pandemic struck, we quickly adapted to the new normal. Agility is the key element and the watchword during the crisis,” said Chelsea Gloria, the company’s business development manager in the Philippines.

