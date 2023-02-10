^

Business

Japan's Nomura sees 'shallower growth dip' for Philippines

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
February 10, 2023 | 11:42am
Japan's Nomura sees 'shallower growth dip' for Philippines
A man pushes a goods cart through a crowded market in Manila on September 21, 2022. The Asian Development Bank on September 21 cut its 2022 growth forecast for developing Asia, with crippling Covid-19 lockdowns in China, conflict in Ukraine and efforts to combat inflation dragging on the region.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Japan’s Nomura gave a better forecast on the Philippine economy for this year, as growth in the final quarter of 2022 sped past experts’ consensus. 

The Japan-based investment bank projected on Friday that the domestic economy will grow at a “modest” pace of 5.5% in 2023, from its initial forecast of 4.3%. 

“A less sharp decline in global growth is helping, but vulnerabilities remain from soaring domestic inflation,” the emailed commentary read.

The Philippine economy breached the government’s target of 6.5-7.5% as consumer spending, unfazed by painfully-high inflation, lifted growth figures to 7.6% in 2022.

The revision also bumped up Nomura's growth projection for 2024 to 6.3%, from the previous 6% forecast. 

As it is, the Philippine economy will find itself in familiar waters in 2023 as headwinds are expected to impede its prospects. A projected global economic recession, supply-chain disruptions, and expensive commodity prices could clip the country’s growth momentum.

Rate hikes to continue

The Japan-based investment bank, however, raised its inflation forecast this year. Nomura now expects consumer price growth to average 5.6% in 2023, from its initial expectation of a 4.4% reading. The forecast still stood above the government's 2-4% annual target. 

Despite economic officials previous projection of peak inflation by December 2022, the January outturn surprised the market as it accelerated to 8.7% year-on-year.

The rising inflation trend will likely compel the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to keep hiking interest rates to 6%, according to Nomura. They expect two 25-basis point hikes each in February and March. 

The key policy rates, currently hovering at 5.5%, was tightened starting in the second half of 2022 as the BSP combats inflation. Rate hikes, undertaken to increase borrowing costs and temper consumer spending, normally takes 12 to 18 months before it seeps into the domestic economy. 

Despite this, Nomura expects the central bank to change its tone before the end of 2023. The Japan-based investment bank forecast interest rates would stand at 4.5%, from the previous 5%, by 2023. 

“We still expect BSP to reverse course and start cutting its policy rate, but only from Q4 2023 instead of Q3, given our change in view that the Fed is no longer cutting this year,” the commentary read.

NOMURA

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Bobby Ongpin

By Boo Chanco | 13 hours ago
I didn’t expect Bobby Ongpin to leave this world this soon and this quietly.
Business
fbtw

Measuring reputation

By Ron F. Jabal | 13 hours ago
Measuring reputation is essential for businesses and individuals who are looking to understand the impact of their efforts and to make informed decisions about how to manage their reputation.
Business
fbtw

China eyes nuclear cooperation with Philippines

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
China has reached out to the Philippines for a potential partnership on nuclear energy development, according to the Department of Energy.
Business
fbtw
SEC removes 33 online lending apps in Google Play Store

SEC removes 33 online lending apps in Google Play Store

22 hours ago
The SEC has revoked registration certificates of 2,084 lending and financing companies in the country for failing to secure...
Business
fbtw
'Fragile' economic recovery crimps factory output in 2022

'Fragile' economic recovery crimps factory output in 2022

By Ramon Royandoyan | 23 hours ago
Local factory output softened its expansion in 2022, marking a bumpy road for the sector’s recovery from the pandemic...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos to bring home 35 investment pledges from first state visit to Japan

Marcos to bring home 35 investment pledges from first state visit to Japan

56 minutes ago
The Philippines has clinched 35 investment pledges from Japanese companies looking to expand their business portfolio in the...
Business
fbtw
Philippines, Japan ink 7 deals on infrastructure, agriculture

Philippines, Japan ink 7 deals on infrastructure, agriculture

3 hours ago
Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida witnessed the signing of agreements on Thursday.
Business
fbtw
SPNEC committed to do what it is legally obligated to do

SPNEC committed to do what it is legally obligated to do

4 hours ago
I get that there’s a lot of hype and excitement about SPNEC, but my interest here is just to be eyes wide open about...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: LandBank's loan to Pryce Corp. and 3 more market updates

Quick Take: LandBank's loan to Pryce Corp. and 3 more market updates

4 hours ago
Loans for capital expenditures (buying, upgrading, maintaining physical assets) are expressions of corporate optimism.
Business
fbtw
Layoffs strip away tech worker visas along with jobs

Layoffs strip away tech worker visas along with jobs

4 hours ago
More than 150,000 US-based tech jobs have disappeared in recent months, delivering an economic blow to Silicon Valley not...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with