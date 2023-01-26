^

Business

Philippine economy grows 7.6% in 2022, beating target and expectations

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
January 26, 2023 | 10:19am
Philippine economy grows 7.6% in 2022, beating target and expectations
A man pushes a goods cart through a crowded market in Manila on September 21, 2022. The Asian Development Bank on September 21 cut its 2022 growth forecast for developing Asia, with crippling Covid-19 lockdowns in China, conflict in Ukraine and efforts to combat inflation dragging on the region.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine economy ended 2022 on a high note amid roiling external headwinds that forced consumers to endure high inflation.

In a briefing on Thursday, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported the country’s gross domestic product expanded 7.6% year-on-year in 2022, exceeding the government’s target of 5.8%. 

A wave of consumer spending during the holiday season, among others, anchored economic growth in the final quarter of 2022. In the last three months of last year, the economy expanded 7.2% on-year, albeit slower compared to 7.6% growth recorded in the preceding quarter. 

This marked another year of growth, two years removed since the pandemic sent the domestic economy into lows unseen since World War II. Consumer spending proved to be a bright spot, as the Philippine economy managed to eke out modest growth in the third quarter. 

As it is, the past year proved to be bittersweet for Filipinos. The national government loosened pandemic curbs early on in the second quarter, amid a polarizing election year that saw the late dictator’s son elected into the presidency. 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s early months saw consumer spending return in droves. But supply chain disruptions, expensive fuel prices, and a weak peso spoiled the Philippines’ reopening story. Inflation is widely expected to have peaked in December 2022, as rising consumer prices weakened the public’s purchasing power. 

Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said that revenge spending kept the economy humming in the fourth quarter. 

“Revenge spending helped lift overall economic activity last year but at the expense of a drawdown in savings and an increase in household debt,” he said in a Viber message ahead of the data release.

The ING economist projected GDP to shoot up 7.7% in 2022, expecting growth in the final quarter of 2022 to hit 7.5% year-on-year. 

Separately, Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., credited the upswing in 2022 to the third-quarter GDP figure, which posted a surprise growth as inflation failed to dampen consumer spending. 

“Momentum from economic reopening, pent-up demand after two years of lockdowns, and election spending contributed to 2022’s growth,” she said in a Viber message. 

Velasquez noted the agriculture was the sole laggard, considering production stayed in the red for most of 2022 amid a flurry of typhoons and expensive fertilizer prices. 

That said, this year could prove to be another trying year for the Philippine economy. A projected global economic recession could slow down any gains from the country’s largest trading partners. Likewise, the gloomy outlook could prompt foreign investors to think twice about parking their money in the country. 

ING’s Mapa agreed with this assessment.

“2023 will be more challenging given the triple threat and the potential global recession,” he said. 

Velasquez characterized 2023 as a year that could see demand momentum slow down. As it is, the BSP’s interest rate hikes to tame inflation have begun to make their way around the economy already. 

“High interest rates will also be a deterrence to business expansion. However, recent Chinese re-opening will be a tailwind for this year, providing much-needed boost against recessions in advanced economies,” she added.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Fragmentation of world trade

By Rey Gamboa | 11 hours ago
“Fragmentation” is the latest buzzword that’s being used to describe what could be a new economic era in the world, quite distinct from the decades of its predecessor that everyone knows as gl...
Business
fbtw
RCBC ramps up green financing &nbsp;

RCBC ramps up green financing  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. continues to ramp up sustainable financing in support of the banking sector’s move toward...
Business
fbtw
Stocks rebound ahead of GDP release

Stocks rebound ahead of GDP release

By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
Share prices regained yesterday their losses in the previous trading session as investors anticipate better-than-expected...
Business
fbtw
Despite revisions, GDP growth in Q3 stays at 7.6%

Despite revisions, GDP growth in Q3 stays at 7.6%

By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
The country’s economic growth for the third quarter last year was kept at 7.6 percent, according to the Philippine Statistics...
Business
fbtw

The Phl Constitution – Amending the restrictive economic provisions

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
The chairperson of the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments, Congressman Rufus B. Rodriguez, has invited many stakeholders to answer the following questions in a hearing to be held at the House this Thursday,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Monde Nissin to buy 15% stake in Figaro Coffee Group

Monde Nissin to buy 15% stake in Figaro Coffee Group

1 hour ago
Monde Nissin will purchase the shares in Figaro for P1 each, bringing the total value of the transaction to P820.3 milli...
Business
fbtw
Cemex announces P2.1-B tender offer by owner to 'consolidate interest'

Cemex announces P2.1-B tender offer by owner to 'consolidate interest'

2 hours ago
"This one had the forums howling, and for two main reasons."
Business
fbtw
ACEN to receive 500-M shares in SPNEC in debt repayment deal

ACEN to receive 500-M shares in SPNEC in debt repayment deal

2 hours ago
"Again, I have no idea here, I’m just speculating."
Business
fbtw
Boulevard Holdings buys a piece of Siargao and 2 more market updates

Boulevard Holdings buys a piece of Siargao and 2 more market updates

2 hours ago
Whew!
Business
fbtw
'Not the time' for austerity as global growth slows: UN

'Not the time' for austerity as global growth slows: UN

3 hours ago
A pessimistic growth forecast for 2023 should not lead to "short-term thinking or knee-jerk fiscal austerity" that could worsen...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with