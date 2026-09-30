^

Sports

Sibol wraps up Asiad esports campaign with two bronzes

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 30, 2026 | 7:40pm
Sibol wraps up Asiad esports campaign with two bronzes
Members of the Philippine Esports Federation as well as the country's national esports team, Sibol, celebrate with the Pokemon Unite team after winning the first esports medal for the Philippines in the 20th Asian Games.
Sibol

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s national esports team Sibol finished its campaign in the 20th Asian Games with two bronze medals after its final two squads bowed out of contention Wednesday at the Aichi Sky Expo.

Sibol ended the Games with podium finishes in Honor of Kings and Pokemon Unite, while its Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Identity V squads both saw their campaigns end in the quarterfinals.

The MLBB squad, considered one of the Philippines’ strongest medal bets, suffered a 1-2 loss to regional rival Indonesia after entering the knockout stage unbeaten following sweeps of Jordan and Kazakhstan.

The Philippines forced a deciding Game 3 after dropping the opener, but Indonesia took control early to end Sibol’s gold-medal bid.

“Although we fell short in our most anticipated game, we still have a lot to be thankful for. Everything we’ve achieved up to this point is a success, proven not only by the medals we brought home, but also by establishing the Philippines as a hub for Esports talent in Asia,” said Sibol General Manager Jab Escutin.

Earlier in the day, the Sibol Identity V squad also bowed out in the quarterfinals following a 0-2 loss to Malaysia.

The two eliminations closed a campaign that saw Sibol compete across six esports events, with its Honor of Kings and Pokemon Unite squads delivering the country’s two medals.

Karl Gonzalvo also reached the quarterfinals of Puyo Puyo Champions, while the Naraka: Bladepoint squad bowed out in the group stage.

“I think the results we have right now do not reflect the hard work and passion our athletes have shown preparing and going into this competition,” said  Escutin.

He added, “I’m sure this spark will only fuel our athletes’ desire to make sure that we bring home more medals in the future.”

Escutin also pointed to lessons beyond the results, particularly the Pokémon Unite squad’s opening match against Kazakhstan, where both teams were handed losses due to uniform violations.

The Filipinos recovered from the setback to top their group before eventually securing a bronze medal.

“Like any high-stakes competition, there are a lot of points where athletes and coaches get confused; thankfully, we were able to address that situation and make sure that the team was ready and motivated for their next matches. I think these are lessons we can take to all our next campaigns in the future,” said Escutin.

The Philippines currently sits at No. 17 in the medal tally with three gold medals, three silvers and 12 bronzes.

ASIAN GAMES

ASIAN GAMES ESPORTS

ESPORTS

GAMING

SIBOL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala, Rivera roll past Hong Kong foes to advance in Asiad women's doubles tennis

Eala, Rivera roll past Hong Kong foes to advance in Asiad women's doubles tennis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
It’s so far so good for the Philippine tennisters.
Sports
fbtw
Asiad bronze fires up Sibol's Pokemon Unite squad to strive for more

Asiad bronze fires up Sibol's Pokemon Unite squad to strive for more

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
They got a taste of glory. Now they want the whole thing. 
Sports
fbtw
Spurs rising star Dylan Harper brandishes Filipino heritage in new tattoo

Spurs rising star Dylan Harper brandishes Filipino heritage in new tattoo

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Three stars and a sun, in one sky, so high. 
Sports
fbtw
Echelon, Blusoar forge pathway for Filipino student-athletes

Echelon, Blusoar forge pathway for Filipino student-athletes

3 days ago
Echelon Volleyball, a Philippine club volleyball circuit and athlete development platform, on Sunday announced a partnership...
Sports
fbtw
Last man standing

Last man standing

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
Out of the Philippines’ six-strong boxing team, only two-time Olympian Carlo Paalam is left standing and will bring...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: LeBron says 76ers must embrace discomfort to become great
play

WATCH: LeBron says 76ers must embrace discomfort to become great

5 hours ago
Speaking during the team’s media day on Monday, James said building a great team will take time, repetition and a willingness...
Sports
fbtw
Nagoya mayor says sorry for Asian Games 'inconveniences'

Nagoya mayor says sorry for Asian Games 'inconveniences'

5 hours ago
Nagoya’s mayor apologized to athletes for "inconveniences" at the Asian Games in the Japanese city following...
Sports
fbtw
Asian Games crowds in spotlight as 998 see hosts in 50,000 stadium

Asian Games crowds in spotlight as 998 see hosts in 50,000 stadium

7 hours ago
Under 1,000 spectators watched Asian Games hosts Japan beat South Korea in the semifinals of the women's football at a...
Sports
fbtw
Antonelli eager to 'reestablish order' as F1 returns to Malaysia

Antonelli eager to 'reestablish order' as F1 returns to Malaysia

9 hours ago
Kimi Antonelli has vowed to bounce back and rebuild his runaway advantage in the drivers' championship as Formula...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with