China Bank Savings deepens support for educators

“Our teachers dedicate so much of themselves to preparing our children for a better future. In our own way, we want to help our teachers prepare for their future as well — and for the future of their families. This is why financial wellness and responsible access to financial services remain important parts of how we support the education sector,” CBS president James Christian Dee said.

MANILA, Philippines — As the country celebrates National Teachers’ Month, China Bank Savings (CBS) continues to strengthen its support for Filipino educators through financial wellness initiatives nationwide.

“Our teachers dedicate so much of themselves to preparing our children for a better future. In our own way, we want to help our teachers prepare for their future as well — and for the future of their families. This is why financial wellness and responsible access to financial services remain important parts of how we support the education sector,” CBS president James Christian Dee said.

Last month, the thrift banking arm of China Banking Corp. conducted a series of Financial Wellness sessions, reaching approximately 1,200 teaching and non-teaching personnel from the Department of Education Central Office and DepEd offices, as well as schools in Cagayan de Oro, Tacloban and Leyte.

The sessions were designed to provide participants with practical financial knowledge and help them make informed and responsible financial decisions. Topics focused on understanding personal financial health, managing finances effectively and building greater financial security over time.

CBS is set to participate in the 2026 NationalTeachers’ Day Culminating Activity, themed “Teacher, Ikaw Naman,” on Oct. 5.

The bank will provide raffle prizes for participating teachers, including 20 savings accounts with an initial deposit of P50,000 each, 10 Smart TVs, 14 laptops and 14 motorcycles. The major prizes will include two Mitsubishi Mirage vehicles and one Mitsubishi Destinator.

The prizes form part of CBS’s recognition of the dedication, service, and invaluable contribution of Filipino teachers to education and nation-building.

For CBS, supporting educators goes beyond providing access to financial services. It also means promoting financial literacy, responsible financial decision-making, and long-term financial well-being for teachers and their families.