Eala storms into Asian Games semis to thrill adoring fans

The World No. 18 and favorite for women's singles gold had to work hard early on to beat Taiwan's England-born Joanna Garland, 7-5, 6-0, in her second outing in Nagoya.

NAGOYA, Japan — Philippine tennis star Alexandra Eala stormed into the Asian Games semifinals in Japan on Wednesday, cheered on by fans who had come from far and wide to see their hero in action.

The World No. 18 and favorite for women's singles gold had to work hard early on to beat Taiwan's England-born Joanna Garland, 7-5, 6-0, in her second outing in Nagoya.

The winner of the tournament qualifies for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Pockets of blue-clad fans from the Philippines waved flags and roared for Eala, 21, who last month became the first player from the country to win a WTA Tour title.

She has become wildly popular in the Philippines and sparked a rush of interest in tennis back home.

Cristina Dacudao, a fan, told AFP that she had come from Manila to watch the competition and that Eala was "an example that young Filipinos and Filipinas can idolise".

"One day they can also be like her," she said.

"You don't have to be tall, white, Caucasian."

Eala reached the third round of the US Open this month, playing in front of packed, raucous crowds at Flushing Meadows.

The atmosphere on the Asian Games' centre court was more sedate, with cicadas chirping from the surrounding trees.

After days of rain which have caused disruption at the Asian Games, the match began bathed in late afternoon sunshine.

Eala initially struggled against World No. 143 Garland, who moved to Taiwan when she was 10.

Eala had her serve broken twice and managed to convert only three of 12 break points in the first set.

At one stage, she had to come from 0-40 down to hold serve, letting out a loud scream to celebrate.

She found her rhythm in the second set, breaking Garland in the first game before coasting to victory.

Eala is skipping the prestigious China Open in Beijing to represent her country at the Asian Games.

Edler Panlilio, who lives in the Philippines and told AFP that he was an old friend of Eala's family, said the player's presence in Japan showed her love for her country.

"She chose to represent her country over the tour," said Panlilio, who was visiting Japan with his family to watch Eala.

"That just talks about how different she is."

Not every fan who turned out to watch Eala had travelled all the way from the Philippines.

Japan has a large Filipino community, with Nagoya one of its main centres.

The fan Dacudao said "it's like the whole world is her home court".

"You see how she is with her fans, she doesn't say no to anybody," she said.

"It's like she hasn't changed."