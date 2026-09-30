^

Business

Philippines launches campaign to promote Kinampay ube

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
October 1, 2026 | 12:00am

Ready for global spotlight

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Kinampay ube is on the rise as Japan’s next favorite, the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo said.

The embassy highlighted the growing potential of Kinampay ube during the Philippine-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (PJEPA) 20th anniversary reception recently held at the Philippine ambassador’s official residence in Tokyo.

“Following the success of Philippine bananas, pineapples, mangoes and avocados, the Philippines is introducing Kinampay ube, with its distinctive flavor and vibrant purple hue, as another agricultural product with strong potential to appeal to Japanese consumers,” the embassy said.

Kinampay ube is a premium, highly prized variety of purple yam (Dioscorea alata) from Bohol, widely regarded as the “Queen of Philippine Yams” for its rich fragrance, sticky texture and deep natural purple color.

The embassy’s Agriculture Attaché Maria Alilia Maghirang presented the Philippine government’s efforts to expand ube production and develop the industry.

She also highlighted ube’s nutritional qualities and creative applications.

Ube is a source of dietary fiber, potassium and other nutrients, while its naturally occurring anthocyanins give it its characteristic deep violet color and have antioxidant properties. Its fiber and resistant starch content further add to its nutritional value.

Guests at the PJEPA anniversary reception experienced Kinampay ube in a special ube-flavored gelato, created through a collaboration between UBE. JP and renowned Roman gelateria Giolitti and prepared by chef Francesco Taglialatela.

The gelato offers an innovative take on Kinampay ube, pairing a distinctly Filipino ingredient with the world-renowned Italian gelato-making tradition.

JP Mercado, founder of UBE.JP, a Japan-based initiative that brings premium Philippine Kinampay ube to the Japanese market, shared with guests the distinctive characteristics of Kinampay ube, emphasizing that its flavor is unique from Japanese purple sweet potato.

Its naturally rich aroma and delicate, nuanced taste give Kinampay a distinctive culinary identity and make it suitable for a wide range of food applications, particularly in desserts and confectionery.

Mercado expressed confidence that Kinampay ube has significant potential to become another Philippine agricultural product embraced by the Japanese market, like Philippine bananas and pineapples, which have become familiar staples in Japanese households.

The embassy said the growing interest in ube among Japanese consumers is already opening opportunities for Philippine producers and food businesses.

Ube is becoming more visible on menus of specialty cafés in Tokyo and Hiroshima, where its distinctive color and flavor are being incorporated into desserts and beverages. These emerging applications provide pathways for ube to move beyond niche markets and reach a broader Japanese consumer base.

The embassy’s presentation of Kinampay ube forms part of its continuing efforts to promote Philippine agricultural products and support Filipino producers and exporters in seeking opportunities in the discerning Japanese market.

As the Philippines and Japan celebrate 20 years of PJEPA, the embassy continues to support partnerships that can bring more Philippine products to Japanese consumers and create new avenues for agricultural trade and business cooperation.

PJEPA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOE orders monthly fuel cost reports

DOE orders monthly fuel cost reports

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Oil firms are now required to submit monthly reports on the cost components of liquefied petroleum gas and kerosene as...
Business
fbtw
GSIS chief named Asia&rsquo;s Modern Hero for public service

GSIS chief named Asia’s Modern Hero for public service

1 day ago
Government Service Insurance System president and general manager Wick Veloso has been named Asia’s Modern Hero...
Business
fbtw
SEC opens market to structured warrants

SEC opens market to structured warrants

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission is broad ening the range of investment products available to investors in the...
Business
fbtw
Security Bank retail banking head steps down

Security Bank retail banking head steps down

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The retail banking head of Security Bank Corp. is stepping down in December as the lender undertakes a broad leadership reorganization...
Business
fbtw

Housing program

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
No one honestly believed BBM’s housing program would be any better than his predecessors’.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government debt piles up to P19.6 trillion in August

Government debt piles up to P19.6 trillion in August

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The national government’s outstanding debt climbed to a new record high of P19.61 trillion at the end of August as fresh...
Business
fbtw
Building tomorrow&rsquo;s power grid

Building tomorrow’s power grid

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
After 25 years, the Electric Power Industry Reform Act  of 2001is back in the spotlight. The Philippines’ top energy...
Business
fbtw
ShopSM, Penshoppe, Bench among top Asian retailers

ShopSM, Penshoppe, Bench among top Asian retailers

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Local retail powerhouses ShopSM, Penshoppe and Bench made it to the inaugural Brand Conviction Index: Asia’s Top 100...
Business
fbtw
ACEN takes in Dutch partner for solar project in India

ACEN takes in Dutch partner for solar project in India

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
 Zobel-led ACEN Corp. is partnering with Netherlands-based Diamond India Renewables One B.V. for yet another solar power...
Business
fbtw
ABS-CBN shareholders OK P6 billion placement

ABS-CBN shareholders OK P6 billion placement

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Media giant ABS-CBN Corp. has received a P6-billion placement from the Lopez family and its new investor, increasing the company’s...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with