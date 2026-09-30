Philippines launches campaign to promote Kinampay ube

Ready for global spotlight

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Kinampay ube is on the rise as Japan’s next favorite, the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo said.

The embassy highlighted the growing potential of Kinampay ube during the Philippine-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (PJEPA) 20th anniversary reception recently held at the Philippine ambassador’s official residence in Tokyo.

“Following the success of Philippine bananas, pineapples, mangoes and avocados, the Philippines is introducing Kinampay ube, with its distinctive flavor and vibrant purple hue, as another agricultural product with strong potential to appeal to Japanese consumers,” the embassy said.

Kinampay ube is a premium, highly prized variety of purple yam (Dioscorea alata) from Bohol, widely regarded as the “Queen of Philippine Yams” for its rich fragrance, sticky texture and deep natural purple color.

The embassy’s Agriculture Attaché Maria Alilia Maghirang presented the Philippine government’s efforts to expand ube production and develop the industry.

She also highlighted ube’s nutritional qualities and creative applications.

Ube is a source of dietary fiber, potassium and other nutrients, while its naturally occurring anthocyanins give it its characteristic deep violet color and have antioxidant properties. Its fiber and resistant starch content further add to its nutritional value.

Guests at the PJEPA anniversary reception experienced Kinampay ube in a special ube-flavored gelato, created through a collaboration between UBE. JP and renowned Roman gelateria Giolitti and prepared by chef Francesco Taglialatela.

The gelato offers an innovative take on Kinampay ube, pairing a distinctly Filipino ingredient with the world-renowned Italian gelato-making tradition.

JP Mercado, founder of UBE.JP, a Japan-based initiative that brings premium Philippine Kinampay ube to the Japanese market, shared with guests the distinctive characteristics of Kinampay ube, emphasizing that its flavor is unique from Japanese purple sweet potato.

Its naturally rich aroma and delicate, nuanced taste give Kinampay a distinctive culinary identity and make it suitable for a wide range of food applications, particularly in desserts and confectionery.

Mercado expressed confidence that Kinampay ube has significant potential to become another Philippine agricultural product embraced by the Japanese market, like Philippine bananas and pineapples, which have become familiar staples in Japanese households.

The embassy said the growing interest in ube among Japanese consumers is already opening opportunities for Philippine producers and food businesses.

Ube is becoming more visible on menus of specialty cafés in Tokyo and Hiroshima, where its distinctive color and flavor are being incorporated into desserts and beverages. These emerging applications provide pathways for ube to move beyond niche markets and reach a broader Japanese consumer base.

The embassy’s presentation of Kinampay ube forms part of its continuing efforts to promote Philippine agricultural products and support Filipino producers and exporters in seeking opportunities in the discerning Japanese market.

As the Philippines and Japan celebrate 20 years of PJEPA, the embassy continues to support partnerships that can bring more Philippine products to Japanese consumers and create new avenues for agricultural trade and business cooperation.