No sign yet of peak inflation as January prices sizzle to new 14-year high

Pork vendors arrange their products for sale at a wet market in Sta. Cruz, Manila on December 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Inflation got hotter in January as costly utilities during the month overtook expensive food items as the major driver of price growth, dashing hopes that the uptrend would reach its peak soon and would start to ease.

Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, accelerated 8.7% year-on-year in the first month of the year, faster than 8.1% print recorded in December, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Tuesday.

The latest reading was still the briskest rate since November 2008, or during the Global Financial Crisis.

The January figure bucked market expectations of a cooler inflation, which was widely projected to have peaked in December as robust demand during the holiday season was highly expected to have waned. The government had similar hopes as it scrambles to tame stubbornly high prices that have been hurting many Filipino families for several months now.

But that did not happen and the upsetting figure even exceeded the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ 7.5-8.3% forecast range for January.

“As a consumer I would want that that is already the peak. However, we have to look at the data. We have challenges,” National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa told reporters at a press conference.

“The main risk is food prices. We will monitor this… The price increases have already spilled over to other commodity groups,” he added.

Broken down, nine out of 13 commodity groups used to compute inflation posted higher price upticks in January.

“Most of the inflationary drivers are still stemming from supply shortages or one-off supply shocks such as higher electricity and water rates,” Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., said.