^

Business

JTI backs unified tax on e-cigarettes

Aubrey Rose Inosante - The Philippine Star
October 1, 2026 | 12:00am
JTI backs unified tax on e-cigarettes
The firm has expressed its support for the Department of Finance’s proposed Promoting Growth, Revenue, and Equity towards Socio-Economic Sustainability (ProGRESS) tax package, which would impose a single excise rate on e-cigarettes, saying the measure could curb so-called technical smuggling.
STAR / File

Says smugglers exploit classification loopholes

KUALA LUMPUR – A proposed unified tax rate on e-cigarettes may help plug a loophole that provides an avenue for illicit traders to misdeclare higher-taxed products, while ensuring the government collects proper revenues, JTI Philippines said.

The firm has expressed its support for the Department of Finance’s proposed Promoting Growth, Revenue, and Equity towards Socio-Economic Sustainability (ProGRESS) tax package, which would impose a single excise rate on e-cigarettes, saying the measure could curb so-called technical smuggling.

“The position of JTI Philippines is that we support this unification of a tax rate because it is to prevent smuggling and also to allow the government to gain the revenues that the fair share of revenue, what it would have gotten,” Shaiful Mahpar, corporate affairs and communications director of JTI Philippines, said.

JTI, whose regional headquarters for South Asia is in Kuala Lumpur, is the manufacturer of Winston, Camel, Mighty and Mevius cigarette brands.

Under the DOF’s proposal, a unified excise tax rate of P72.9 for e-cigarettes is proposed beginning in 2027, with five percent indexation starting in 2028.

This specific rate shall be applied per milliliter of salt nicotine, per two ml of freebase and per pack of 20s of heated tobacco products.

Several lawmakers have adopted the proposal, with varying tax rates filed in the House of Representatives.

“The reality of it, there is no way at ports for you to distinguish between what’s freebased e-liquids,” Mahpar said.

He said shipments need to undergo laboratory testing to determine the type of e-liquid, creating an opportunity for smugglers to misdeclare salt-nicotine products as freebase liquids.

These types of products currently face different tax rates, with the tax on salt-nicotine e-liquids significantly higher than that on freebase products.

“The tax rate for salt nicotine versus freebase is about eight to 10 times less,” he said, allowing illicit traders to significantly reduce their tax liabilities by declaring shipments as freebase.

A unified rate would remove the tax distinction between the two types of e-liquid and reduce the incentive to misdeclare products, JTI said.

JTI regional director for North and South Asia Valentin Dinca said any tax increase should be matched by stronger enforcement measures, as seen in the Philippines.

Revenue losses of the Philippines due to tobacco smuggling grew to P61.8 billion in 2025 from P56.3 billion in 2024, according to data provided by Euromonitor International to the European Union-ASEAN Business Council.

E-CIGARETTES

JTI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOE orders monthly fuel cost reports

DOE orders monthly fuel cost reports

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Oil firms are now required to submit monthly reports on the cost components of liquefied petroleum gas and kerosene as...
Business
fbtw
GSIS chief named Asia&rsquo;s Modern Hero for public service

GSIS chief named Asia’s Modern Hero for public service

1 day ago
Government Service Insurance System president and general manager Wick Veloso has been named Asia’s Modern Hero...
Business
fbtw
SEC opens market to structured warrants

SEC opens market to structured warrants

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission is broad ening the range of investment products available to investors in the...
Business
fbtw
Security Bank retail banking head steps down

Security Bank retail banking head steps down

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The retail banking head of Security Bank Corp. is stepping down in December as the lender undertakes a broad leadership reorganization...
Business
fbtw

Housing program

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
No one honestly believed BBM’s housing program would be any better than his predecessors’.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government debt piles up to P19.6 trillion in August

Government debt piles up to P19.6 trillion in August

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The national government’s outstanding debt climbed to a new record high of P19.61 trillion at the end of August as fresh...
Business
fbtw
Building tomorrow&rsquo;s power grid

Building tomorrow’s power grid

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
After 25 years, the Electric Power Industry Reform Act  of 2001is back in the spotlight. The Philippines’ top energy...
Business
fbtw
ShopSM, Penshoppe, Bench among top Asian retailers

ShopSM, Penshoppe, Bench among top Asian retailers

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Local retail powerhouses ShopSM, Penshoppe and Bench made it to the inaugural Brand Conviction Index: Asia’s Top 100...
Business
fbtw
ACEN takes in Dutch partner for solar project in India

ACEN takes in Dutch partner for solar project in India

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
 Zobel-led ACEN Corp. is partnering with Netherlands-based Diamond India Renewables One B.V. for yet another solar power...
Business
fbtw
ABS-CBN shareholders OK P6 billion placement

ABS-CBN shareholders OK P6 billion placement

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Media giant ABS-CBN Corp. has received a P6-billion placement from the Lopez family and its new investor, increasing the company’s...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with