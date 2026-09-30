Eala, Rivera eliminated from Asian Games women's doubles

MANILA, Philippines -- The duo of Alex Eala and Shaira Rivera bowed out of the Asian Games’ women’s doubles action after absorbing a 5-7, 2-6 defeat at the hands of China’s Jiang Xinyu and Yang Zhaoxuan Wednesday at the Higashiyama Park Tennis Center in Japan.

Eala and Rivera got the boot in an hour and 34 minutes, shortly before the former barged into the singles’ semifinal.

The Filipina duo fell behind 2-5 in the first set, before digging themselves out of the deficit, tying things up at 5-all.

But their Chinese foes won back-to-back games to take the 1-0 set lead.

Come the second set, Jiang and Yang turned a 1-all set to a 5-1 lead, despite Yang calling for an injury timeout after the fourth game.

Eala and Rivera kept themselves alive after holding their serve, 2-5.

But Jiang and Yang slammed the door shut on another comeback attempt.

Both Filipino teams have fallen in the women’s doubles’ action.

Earlier in the day, Stefi Aludo and Tenny Madis lost to Chinese Taipei’s Hao-ching Chan and Fang-hsien Wu, 3-6, 1-6.

Rivera will still see action in the mixed doubles, pairing up with Francis Alcantara. They will face Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Yusuke Kusuhara in the second round.