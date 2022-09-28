^

Business

How to avoid COA disallowances

The Philippine Star
September 28, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — With the intensified campaign of both the national government and the Commission on Audit (COA) in their thrust towards good governance, there has been a clamor for a program to address the issue of COA disallowances and to find solutions for those encountering such problems.

To help solve the most pressing challenges, the Center for Global Best Practices is hosting an online training entitled, Best Practices and Remedies to Avoid COA Disallowances scheduled from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 6 and 7 via Zoom.

This two-session program will benefit employees, and public officials of LGUs, national government agencies, government-owned and controlled corporations, public utility companies, as well as private entities dealing with the government.

Private entities will be guided on how to package a project or supply goods and services to ensure that their business deals will not fall under illegal, extravagant, unnecessary and unconscionable transactions with the government. Lawyers will also gain insights on how to defend their clients on such issues.

Learn from Alicia Manuel, CRFA, CICA, JD who was an auditor of COA for 31 years and was assigned to various branches of government, including the DILG, Bureau of Fire Protection, NAPOLCOM and many more.

While at COA, she was seconded to international organizations as an international consultant to World Bank, Asian Development Bank and AusAid to monitor large scale projects in various countries.

She is the author of the Handbook on AFP Internal Auditors, 2017 and the Internal Audit Manual Province of Negros Occidental, 2019. She regularly lectures on management audit and baseline assessment report and addressing COA challenges with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Army, Philippine Navy and Philippine Airforce among many others.

She is also a consultant at the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGeps).

Registration is open to the general public and is a MUST for NGAs, LGUs, GOCCs, SUCs, LUCs, accountants, lawyers and consultants.

CGBP is an accredited training provider of the DILG-Local Government Academy, Governance Commission for GOCCs, Civil Service Commission and other regulatory agencies.

Government employees who enroll in this training program will not be covered by Philippine Procurement Law or RA 9184 based on its Revised IRR’s Section 4.5-b, which classifies training and seminars as non-procurement activities.

DBM circular 563 issued on April 22, 2016 also exempts public officials and government employees from the P2,000-limit per day on training fees.

For other government-related training topics such as How to Stay Out of Trouble While Serving in the Government, Basic Corporate Governance for GOCCs, Masterclass in Complete Staff Work, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila lines (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59 or (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69.

