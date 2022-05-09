Making history

Today, we will make history.

The battle seems uphill and scary, especially for a great many Filipino who have a visceral understanding of what’s at stake in today’s elections.

We either risk going back to one of the darkest periods in our country or by some miracle, we shall write, as best as we can, a new and hopefully, better chapter in our continuing journey as a nation.

Many of us were still kids during the Martial Law years and barely remember anything about the time, but would later learn about the atrocities and the plunder. It’s no surprise some of us are anxious of what the outcome may be.

It is bewildering, too. How did we even get here?

Yes, it has come to this – we are seeing the possibility of thieves, liars, and corrupt politicians returning to power, no thanks to our ailing democracy, a massive disinformation implemented while we were sleeping, and political dynasties who lure desperate Filipino voters through dole-outs every election season, making them forget to choose better leaders and to make elected officials accountable when their campaign promises fail.

It could also be because of the failure of past administrations to improve the living conditions of poor Filipinos again and again; or utmost disillusion with the Yellow Army for retaining the same political system that has kept the elite and wealthy political parties in power.

It didn’t help that the popular Rody Duterte, the most unorthodox president this country has ever had, polarized our fragile society – unwittingly or not – through his army of trolls and diehard supporters. The result is so much hatred and blatant division that have prevented us from really moving forward.

But today, May 9, on our 17th presidential elections, we will again try to make things right as we fight the good fight.

There’s a lot of fear running through our veins. We’re sleepless at night and we get throbbing headaches because it seems we might spiral again into the depths of despair. But we need to channel this anxiety into a springboard from which we fight – again and again – for a better tomorrow.

It is our duty to be on the right side of history and as it is with love, our duty to fight for it because we love our country and we fight with every exasperated breath and every bit of strength left in us, however tiring and frustrating it may be.

To be a Filipino

Because this is what it means to be a Filipino. This is what it means to be a nation-loving citizen. This is what it means to bequeath a better country for succeeding generations and generations of Filipinos – our children, grandchildren, and all the sons and daughters of tomorrow.

I write this on a Saturday morning, two days before the elections, and just after returning from two weeks of workshops and side trips abroad.

I woke up as the plane descended at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after nine hours of travel. As the morning sun pierced through the window, it reminded me of the possibility of new beginnings, of our collective hopes and dreams for a better tomorrow for this country we all claim to love.

During the trip, I met 32-year old Vincent, a Filipino seafarer, who, like me, was returning home. But unlike me, he will be leaving again soon to return to work in distant seas to earn more, an amount he can never make here.

It’s simply difficult to be a Filipino, he laments and explains his sentiment:

“You go home and find the same place you left five years ago pretty much the same; you find a job, but you will never earn as much as you can abroad; you may never be able to buy your own house; or send your children to a good school for free; you get sick and you’ll hardly be able to get quality healthcare; you look at your options, but you are on your own.”

We, ordinary citizens of the country, Vincent tells me, are always at the losing end. We have a government, he says, that does not make it easy for us to live better lives. His words, not mine. I understand him fully and I know millions of others feel the same.

Indeed, isn’t it difficult to access quality education and healthcare without shelling out a fortune? To make a living and get decent wages? To commute around Metro Manila without feeling the pain and the hassle? To be able to afford a decent home instead of breaking our backs to pay the rent? And to really just feel that we have a government that is working for us – all of us – and not just a privileged few.

But we can change this. We can change our story today. We can vote for candidates who will make use of taxpayers’ money well and not steal it through unscrupulous contracts such as the Pharmally deal; we can vote for lawmakers who are not ex-convicts or celebrities who are not qualified to make laws or those out to simply continue their political dynasties.

How our tomorrow will turn out will depend on what we do today.

And so, as we fill our ballots, may we remember the hard lessons of long ago and our recent pandemic lives – that we are only as good as the leaders we choose.

Iris Gonzales’ email address is [email protected].

Follow her on Twitter @eyesgonzales. Column archives at eyesgonzales.com