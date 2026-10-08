Dumdumaya reminisces Augusta National experience

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino No. 1 amateur Jaden Dumdumaya has already experienced the magic of Augusta National, a pipe dream for many aspiring golfers.

Later this month, the 20-year-old University of Southern California (USC) standout will seek a return to the fabled golf course by winning the 17th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Te Arai Links, New Zealand, from October 29 to November 1.

Dumdumaya fulfilled one of his childhood dreams by qualifying for and winning the Boys’ 14-15 Division in the Drive, Chip & Putt Finals in 2022, an annual event held at Augusta National the weekend before the Masters and launched more than a decade ago to grow the game.

He received his trophy from 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson and met legends, including Bubba Watson. Now, he is aiming to tee it up at Augusta National again, as the Asia-Pacific Amateur champion earns an invitation to the Masters and an exemption into The Open.

“It felt like a golfers’ Disneyland. The golf course was obviously spectacular. It was pristine, immaculate, everything about it looked like a painting on a wall,” Dumdumaya said of his experience at Augusta National.

He is currently No. 57 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking and will head to New Zealand as one of the favorites alongside defending champion Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand, Japan’s Taisei Nagasaki, Australian Harris Takis, China’s Zhou Zhiqin and Vietnam’s Nguyen Anh Minh among the leading contenders.

He knows winning will require a big effort.

“It means a lot to play in my first AAC. I'm really excited to carry the flag of the Philippines and hopefully, bring some glory back. We’ve got the best of the best, and players who are really, really good around Asia. I feel I have the capabilities of playing good golf and hopefully come out on top,” he added.

Born in California, Dumdumaya has built a growing reputation in amateur golf, earning accolades, including most wins on the Junior Tour of Northern California, back-to-back Pacific Coast Amateur titles, two California junior state championships and, most recently, being named the 2026 Big Ten Golfer of the Year.

He credits his late grandfather, Teddy, and parents Stan and Jenny for instilling his love for the sport. Stan, a teaching golf professional and Jaden’s only coach, loves the Masters and instilled in his son an appreciation for its history and tradition.

With the advent of Drive, Chip & Putt, the family embarked on a mission to get Dumdumaya to Augusta National, and it took them seven years of trying before he punched his maiden ticket to the Finals, four years ago, after prevailing in three rounds of qualifiers.

“My Papa Teddy … he's the one who started golf in our family and taught my mom, who then introduced the game to my dad. If it wasn't for his love of the game, I probably wouldn't be playing golf right now,” said Dumdumaya.

“It was always a dream of mine and my dad to go to Augusta National. It was amazing to watch the Masters, see all the best players in the world play at such an iconic place. It took a lot of years to make it to the Finals (of DCP) and it was amazing, probably one of the best experiences in my life. My dad has always emphasized how important the Masters is for the game of golf. And I think following in his footsteps and seeing how much he loved watching the Masters and how much it meant to him, it kind of just, passed down to me too,” he adds.

The long road Dumdumaya took to reach Augusta National underlined his resilience and determination, which epitomize the nickname “Lil’ Dragon” that Stan gave his youngest of three children.

It has since become central to the way Dumdumaya approaches golf. Standing at 5-foot-6, Dumdumaya knows he does not have the physical presence of some of his competitors and makes up for it with a competitive fire.

“It has some symbolism with perseverance, might, like just having a lot of ferociousness. I feel like people undermine me for my size, but I let my golf do the talking out there. My father was born in the Year of the Dragon while I was born in the Year of the Dog. So he nicknamed me ‘Lil Dragon’. I love competing. I love playing against others. The feeling of winning something really stuck with me (at a young age) and it made me realize I could possibly be great at it,” he explained.

Dumdumaya appreciates the opportunity the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship is affording aspiring players like himself and hopes to make his first appearance count.

“It’s been on my radar since the one in Melbourne (in 2023). Living here in the States, I didn’t think it was possible and I thought my only chance to play in the Masters was through the US Amateur. Learning about the Asia-Pacific Amateur and getting an opportunity to play it now means a lot. I'm very excited,” he said.

USC men’s golf head coach Mark Hankins believes Dumdumaya has the potential to reach for the stars.

“Jaden is very good at self-diagnosing his golf swing and fixing problems during the round. He is confident in his ability and is able to play aggressive while still saving par on holes that are tough and demanding. He is growing mentally with his experiences at USC and will continue to be a tough person to beat for the remainder of his collegiate career. His mental game continues to get stronger from the hard work that we put in at USC along with being pushed by the elite golf course facilities that we have,” said Hankins.

Shinichi Suzuki, the reigning Philippine Amateur Open champion, and Rolando Bregente are the other two golfers from the Philippines confirmed to play at Te Arai Links.

The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship was launched in 2009 by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), The R&A and the Masters Tournament to further develop amateur golf in the region.