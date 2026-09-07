Philippine golf trio eye Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship glory

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s No. 1-ranked amateur golfer Jaden Dumdumaya, reigning Philippine Amateur champion Shinichi Suzuki and Rolando Bregente will spearhead the nation’s challenge at the 17th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at the Te Arai Links’ South Course in New Zealand from October 29 to November 1.

The trio will aim to emulate or better Lloyd Jefferson Go’s impressive fourth-place finish at the 2018 edition in Singapore.

Launched in 2009 by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), The R&A and the Masters Tournament, the Asia-Pacific Amateur aims to further develop amateur golf in the region, with this year’s champion receiving an invitation to the 2027 Masters Tournament and an exemption into the 155th Open.

Dumdumaya, 20, and Bregente, 24, will make their debuts in the Championship, while the 18-year-old Suzuki will make his fourth successive appearance at Te Arai Links, a stunning links-style venue that consistently ranks among the top 100 courses in the world and features 16 ocean-view holes overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

All eyes will be on the US-based Dumdumaya, who has risen through the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) to No. 51 over the past 18 months. A junior at the University of Southern California, he successfully defended his title at the Pacific Coast Amateur, an elite US collegiate event, in July and registered five other top-10 finishes. He was also named Big Ten Player of the Year, a significant award as it is voted on by the conference’s coaches.

“It means a lot to play in my first AAC, which is a very prestigious event. I'm really excited to represent my country and carry the flag of the Philippines and hopefully, I'll bring some glory back to the Philippines by performing well. The opportunities you gained from participating are endless. Obviously getting the opportunity play in the Masters and The Open is a dream come true. I'm looking forward to competing and hope to bring some good news home,” said Jaden.

Suzuki will head to New Zealand with an eye on the prestigious title as his confidence has been boosted by his maiden Philippine Amateur Open victory in August.

“It's definitely exciting for me to compete in my fourth-straight AAC. I still remember playing in my first in Melbourne like it was yesterday, so I'm truly grateful and blessed to have the opportunity to compete again this year,” said Suzuki.

The talented teenager was among a select group who attended the AAC Academy at Te Arai Links in May and credited the experience for helping him break through at his national championship.

“The Academy has been an important part of my journey especially this year as it was part of my preparation leading up to my win at the Philippine Amateur. I started the year with some struggles and challenges with my game but after attending the Academy, I started to see my game trending in the right direction. That preparation gave me the confidence and consistency that I needed to win my national open,” said Suzuki, who holds five amateur victories which count towards the WAGR.

“I think for me, hard work, dedication and faith have played a big part in allowing me to compete at this level year after year. With how my game has been progressing, I'm definitely feeling confident about my chance this year. I'm excited to get out there and compete at this year's AAC.”

A total of 117 players from 40 APGC member organisations have been confirmed to date for the 120-man field at the championship.

The field is highlighted by eight players inside the top 60 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking: Harry Takis of Australia (No. 17), Zackary Swanwick of New Zealand (No. 19), reigning champion Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand (No. 29), Nguyen Anh Minh of Vietnam (No. 30), Josh Duangmanee of Thailand (No. 41), 2024 runner-up Ziqin Zhou of China (No. 46), Taishi Moto of Japan (No. 49) and Dumdumaya. Representatives from five countries have claimed titles at the Asia-Pacific Amateur, including China (five), Australia (four), Japan (four), the Republic of Korea (two) and Thailand (one).

Notable past competitors include 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time winner of the event, 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith and 2026 Open champion Ryan Fox. Over the championship’s 16-year history, the event has served as a springboard for some of the world’s top players, including Matsuyama, 2018 champion Takumi Kanaya and 2021 champion Keita Nakajima of Japan; Smith, Cameron Davis and Min Woo Lee of Australia; New Zealand’s Fox; the Republic of Korea’s Si Woo Kim; and Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan.