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NAASCU expands with six additional teams

Philstar.com
October 6, 2026 | 3:50pm
NAASCU expands with six additional teams
Cris Bautista, NAASCU basketball commissioner and head of operations
Philippine Sportswriters Association

MANILA, Philippines — The National Athletics Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities (NAASCU) welcomes six new members when it kicks off its 24th season on October 21 at the Makati Coliseum.

“It’s exciting because the new members want to prove something,” said Cris Bautista, NAASCU basketball commissioner and head of operations, during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Philippine Sports Commission media room.

Bautista identified the new members as ICI College, Gardner College, Philippine International College, Bestlink College, St. Bernadette of Lourdes College and Regis Marie College.

St. Clare, seeking an eighth straight basketball crown, leads the old guards that include Enderun Colleges, Our Lady of Fatima University, New Era University, University of Makati, Manuel L. Quezon  University, Philippine Christian University and City University of Pasay.

This year’s theme is “Beyond Greatness. Together, We Move Forward.”

Bautista, who represented NAASCU chairman Dr. Jay Adalem in the forum presented by by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus, said basketball competition will run until December.

Then early next year, action shifts to volleyball, table tennis, badminton, chess, taekwondo and cheerdance.

Bautista said basketball action is worth watching because the new members are no pushovers.

“Hindi sila basta-basta because they are champions in their own leagues. I heard Gardner College won a tournament in Indonesia,” said Bautista, who added that the 14 teams were divided into two groups for the elimination round leading to the quarterfinals, semis and finals.

“The old teams were divided based on their rankings last year and then we drew lots for the new teams,” said Bautista, adding that games will be played from Monday to Friday in the seniors, women and juniors. (PSA pool story)

NAASCU

PSA FORUM
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