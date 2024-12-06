^

New Era Junior Hunters defend NAASCU crown

Philstar.com
December 6, 2024 | 5:44pm
The NEU Juniors Hunters once again banked heavily on Divine Adili and Richmond Montejo to extend their reign for another year in the eight-team league.

MANILA, Philippines — New Era University outclassed Our Lady of Fatima University, 83-51, and annexed its second straight juniors title in the NAASCU Basketball Tournament held recently at the Novadeci Convention Center in Novaliches, Quezon City.

The NEU Juniors Hunters once again banked heavily on Divine Adili and Richmond Montejo to extend their reign for another year in the eight-team league.

Imposing his will inside the paint, Adili sparked a telling breakaway in the third to take a 64-37 lead and never looked back.

Adili was almost unstoppable, tallying 29 points on a remarkable 13-of-16 shooting apart from grabbing 22 boards, 9 of them offensively, to win clinch his second straight MVP award.

He and Montejo, who had 13 points, nine assists and seven boards, also made to the Mythical Selection.

In advancing to the final, the Junior Hunters defeated St. Clare, 52-43.

New Era’s Den Velez was named Coach of the Year for the second straight year.

