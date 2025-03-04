Comebacks, debuts mark MPL PH Season 15 opener

MANILA, Philippines — The opening week of the 15th season of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines saw the new, the old and the returning in what is considered the strongest league in Mobile Legends.

Last season's runner-up Aurora as well as Team Liquid Philippines, with new goldlaner Kiel "Oheb" Soriano, opened the season with a two-game win streak. Aurora took down new team Twisted Minds as well as defending champion ONIC Philippines, while the Cavalry dispatched both debuting teams Twisted Minds and Team Falcons PH.

ONIC Philippines' title defense is off to a rocky start, as the team escaped TNC but was unable to survive Aurora. Team Falcons PH managed to save its debut weekend with a win over Smart Omega.

TNC's revamped roster includes returning roamer Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, who has previously been playing in Indonesia. The team avenged last season's performance and finally secured a win at the ends of the young roster of AP Bren, fielding former MDL champions Lazy Esports. Meanwhile, Twisted Minds' first MPL Philippines' weekend as well as Stephen "Sensui" Castillo's debut of roamer from a jungler role were a disappointment after suffering back-to-back loses.

After Week 1, Aurora and Team Liquid Philippines are at the top of the standings with two points each, followed by ONIC Philippines, Team Falcons PH and TNC Pro Team with a point each. Smart Omega, AP Bren and Twisted Minds trail behind, having yet to score a point.

The regular season continues this Friday, March 7, at 5 p.m., with Team Falcons PH versus ONIC Philippines, followed by AP Bren against Aurora at 7:30 p.m.