Season-long race gives way to knockout drama at Anvaya Cove

MANILA, Philippines — The long and grueling campaign of the 2026 Philippine Golf Tour and Ladies PGT comes down to one final test — a battle of nerves, strategy and shot-making where every hole counts and there is little room for mistakes.

The season officially winds up with the ICTSI Anvaya Cove Match Play Invitational from November 18-20, bringing together the top performers of the PGT and LPGT for a three-day showdown featuring a dramatic shift from the familiar stroke-play format to head-to-head match play.

After crisscrossing the country and tackling some of its finest championship courses in a demanding season-long campaign, the men and ladies now face an entirely different challenge at Anvaya Cove Golf Club in Morong, Bataan, widely regarded as one of the country's premier golfing destinations.

At stake are not only season-ending bragging rights but also a total purse of P2 million for the PGT field and P1.5 million for the LPGT competitors.

Angelo Que, coming off back-to-back victories in the PGT Order of Merit race, leads the 32-player men's field, which also features the season's other leading campaigners, including No. 2 Jeffren Lumbo and No. 3 Clyde Mondilla, as well as Rupert Zaragosa and defending champion Keanu Jahns.

The formidable cast also includes a blend of seasoned campaigners and emerging talents, led by Sean Ramos, Jhonnel Ababa, Tony Lascuña, Russell Bautista, Art Arbole, Guido van der Valk, Zanieboy Gialon, Elee Bisera, Dino Villanueva, Reymon Jaraula, Enrico Gallardo, Gabriel Manotoc, Kristoffer Arevalo and Ira Alido.

All will be looking to navigate the knockout stages and survive the pressure-packed duels that will determine who gets to finish the season on top.

Yvon Bisera, fresh from capturing her maiden LPGT Order of Merit crown, headlines the compact 16-player women's field, which also boasts last week's Apo leg champion Harmie Constantino, Tiffany Lee, Chanelle Avaricio, Sarah Ababa, Martina Miñoza, Gretchen Villacencio, Princess Superal, Daniella Uy, Monica Mandario, Velinda Castil, Mafy Singson, Kim Seoyun, Rev Alcantara, Chihiro Ikeda and Angela Mangana.

Unlike stroke play, where a costly hole can still be offset by strong performances elsewhere in the round, match play puts a premium on winning individual holes. Players must constantly adjust their strategy to their opponents, seize opportunities when they arise and quickly shake off mistakes.

A hole lost is just one point conceded, but a single lapse in concentration can swing the momentum of a match. Nerves, composure and the ability to deliver under pressure could prove just as decisive as power and precision.

Jahns knows exactly what it takes to conquer the season-ending event. The Filipino-German overwhelmed the field in last year's edition, showcasing his power and class before closing out the championship with a 3&2 victory over van der Valk in the final at The Country Club. That triumph capped an impressive three-title campaign for Jahns.

Although he went without a victory this season, enduring a couple of near-misses, Jahns remains determined to make another strong run and preserve his hold on the match-play crown.

But the challenge at Anvaya Cove will be anything but straightforward.

Maintained in championship condition throughout the year, the course presents a distinctive test, with two contrasting nine-hole loops that blend rugged mountain ridges and sweeping seaside vistas. Its varied terrain and coastal setting offer a compelling mix of strategic demands and scenic beauty, requiring players to combine sound course management with precise shot execution.

The venue last hosted a major professional golf event in 2023, when it staged the ICTSI Anvaya Cove Ladies Invitational, which also served as a leg of the Taiwan LPGA Tour. Bianca Pagdanganan dominated the international field, winning by six strokes to capture her first professional title.

Three years later, Anvaya Cove once again takes center stage, this time as the setting for the Philippine pro tours' final act — where season-long consistency gives way to the unforgiving, hole-by-hole demands of match play and only the toughest competitors will survive. (Pool story)