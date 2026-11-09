Ateneo coach Louie Alas suspended anew

Ateneo coach Louie Alas' latest end-game outburst stemmedd from UP wingman Jacob Bayla’s fastbreak dunk in the dying seconds with Saturday's game already in the books for UP, 80-74.

MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP whipped Ateneo coach Louie Alas another two-game suspension after two more infractions of unsportsmanlike conduct, with the latest one nearly leading to a skirmish between Katipunan rivals UP and Ateneo in the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tournament over the weekend.

It will be Alas’ second suspension, albeit longer this time around — following a one-game ban in the first round, October 10) — after accumulating the first threshold of three infractions.

With the count resetting to two after the first suspension as per the UAAP House Rules, Alas will serve his two more bans Wednesday against Adamson and on Sunday against University Santo Tomas, both at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Alas’ suspension stemmed from his unsportsmanlike behaviors on separate occasions against the Growling Tigers and the Fighting Maroons.

His first infraction occurred during Ateneo’s game against UST on October 17, attempting to distract star forward Amiel Acido’s corner 3-pointer.

The incident was missed by game officials at first but under review of the Commissioner’s Office, Alas touched the back of the Acido after converting the trey that prompted appropriate disciplinary sanction under the UAAP House Rules and applicable FIBA regulations.

The bigger one happened this weekend, having multiple infractions in the controversial Battle of Katipunan won by UP, 82-74, on November 7 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

At the 3:55 mark of the first quarter of the match, Alas was given a technical foul after entering the court to complain about a non-call and remained on the playing court despite being warned by the nearest referee to return to the sideline.

Then followed his end-game outburst stemming from UP wingman Jacob Bayla’s fastbreak dunk in the dying seconds with the game already in the books for UP, 80-74.

With less than a second remaining, Alas entered the court, pointed at Bayla, and cursed at him following the latter’s dunk.

Alas repeated the behavior during the post-game handshake that led to a verbal exchange with UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon before cooler heads pacified both camps.

According to the UAAP Commissioner’s Office, “Alas’ actions escalated tensions between the two teams and risked a potential altercations.”

Ateneo de Manila University can appeal the decision.

The UAAP reminds coaches to uphold the values of sportsmanship, respect, and fair play that the UAAP stands for, even releasing memorandum reminding them to refrain from engaging in altercations with opposing players before the second round as the race to the Final Four heats up.