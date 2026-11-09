Chowking makes every 'Sarap Mag-Chow' moment easier with new app

The new Chowking app brings exclusive offers, a simpler ordering experience, and competitive delivery pricing—all in one place.

MANILA, Philippines — Getting your favorite Chowking meals just got easier and more rewarding.

The new Chowking mobile app gives customers a more convenient way to enjoy their favorite Chinese-inspired dishes while unlocking exclusive offers and benefits.

More value with app-exclusive offers

One of the biggest reasons to order through the Chowking app is getting access to offers available only through the platform. From exclusive promos to welcome treats for new users, customers can get more value from their Chowking orders simply by ordering directly through the app.

A simpler way to order

The new Chowking app is designed to make the journey from craving to check out faster and easier. Customers can now order in less steps thanks to improvements in menu navigation and delivery address selection.

The app also gives customers more flexibility. Users can schedule orders in advance for delivery or pick-up, place pick-up orders at participating stores, and use QR-based ordering for dine-in and take-out.

More affordable delivery

For customers ordering Chowking for delivery, the app also offers lower delivery fees—giving them another reason to order directly through Chowking while enjoying the convenience of having their favorites brought to their doorstep.

Together, these features make the Chowking app a direct connection to the brand, combining value, flexibility and convenience in one platform.

“We wanted to create a digital experience that makes getting Chowking even easier for our customers”, Jia Du, vice president for Marketing, said. “The new app is designed around the things that matter most when you’re craving your Chowking favorites, convenience, value, and a great experience.”

The launch of the new app is another step in Chowking’s continuing digital transformation, building on the brand’s efforts to make its products and services more accessible through technology.

Whether ordering from home, picking up a meal on the way, or dining in at a Chowking store, customers now have more ways to enjoy their favorites through one connected digital experience.

The new Chowking app is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store. Download the app to explore exclusive offers and a more convenient way to enjoy your Sarap Mag-Chow favorites today.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Chowking. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.