City of Dreams Manila tops Philippines’ Best Employers 2027 rankings in the Travel and Leisure category

City of Dreams Manila has been named among the Philippines’ Best Employers 2027

Investing in colleague well-being and development underpins the resort’s commitment to delivering memorable guest experiences

MANILA, Philippines — City of Dreams Manila has been named among the Philippines’ Best Employers 2027, ranking first in the Travel and Leisure category in the fifth edition of the independent study conducted by the Philippine Daily Inquirer and global market research firm Statista.

City of Dreams Manila also ranked No. 53 overall among the 300 companies selected. The study drew on more than 700,000 recommendations from a broad sample of employees working at companies with at least 250 employees in the Philippines. Rankings are determined through employee recommendations and assessments of workplace factors such as career development, working conditions, employee well-being, and diversity and inclusion. The study recognizes employers that earn strong endorsement from their own workforce and are regarded as industry leaders in creating positive workplace experiences.

“We are honored by this distinction as it reflects our long-standing commitment to investing in our more than 4,000 colleagues and creating an environment where they can thrive both professionally and personally,” said Mark Tricano, property president of City of Dreams Manila. We acknowledge the support of our owning company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment for enabling us to undertake measures that are beyond the ordinary for the benefit of our colleagues’ welfare.”

Emphasizing the strong connection between employee well-being and service excellence, he added: “Hospitality is a people business. When we take care of our colleagues, they thrive personally, their talents flourish and they deliver the exceptional service our guests expect from City of Dreams Manila.”

A culture driven by service excellence

In 2022, the resort received the inaugural “Work Here, Work Happy” award from Forbes Travel Guide, the only independent global rating system for luxury hospitality. The award recognized its “Employee Love” people-first culture, which promotes professional development, health and well-being, and work-life balance.

City of Dreams Manila’s recent recognition as Overall Champion in the Professional Division of the Philippine Culinary Cup 2026, where it topped 52 competing teams, underscores how the resort’s empowered and passionate colleagues continue to set benchmarks in hospitality, culinary artistry, innovation and guest service.

The resort has also received recognition at various editions of the Stelliers Asia Awards, which celebrate outstanding hotel professionals across the region who epitomize service excellence in the hospitality industry. These honors include the Human Resources Hotelier of the Year, Green & CSR Hotelier of the Year, and Unsung Hero of the Year awards.

At the property, the annual President’s Award recognizes the exemplary performance of outstanding managers, supervisors and associates at a formal ceremony attended by their family members. The resort’s people-first culture has also contributed to its consistent recognition for service excellence. Its three luxury hotels — Nüwa Manila, Nobu Hotel and Hyatt Regency Manila City of Dreams — have consistently earned prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Star ratings over the years.

Volunteerism is also integral to the resort’s people-first culture, with 232 weekly CSR activities supported by about 6,477 volunteers, to date.

Putting colleagues first

Recognizing the growing importance of workplace experiences, City of Dreams Manila provides access to healthcare, financial protection and programs that promote overall wellness. Employee-focused benefits include two Rest Days Off, unlimited meals and snacks per workday in a modern dining facility that operates around the clock, dedicated rest lounges, shower facilities, free parking facilities, planned and compliant work shifts and rotations, and exclusive discounts across the resort’s hotels and restaurants.

The Human Resources team, in collaboration with Ugnayan, the employee-management council, oversees a dynamic calendar of social events, sports and wellness activities, Family Day celebrations, surprise pop-up games and seasonal activities for colleagues’ children.

Besides serving as a channel for proposing workplace initiatives and ensuring colleagues’ voices are heard, the council assists colleagues and their families in times of need. Together, these efforts foster a sense of belonging and camaraderie, empowering colleagues to bring the same warmth, care and passion to every guest interaction.

The Philippines’ Best Employers 2027 award aligns with RISE to Go Above & Beyond, the sustainability strategy of City of Dreams Manila’s parent company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment. The strategy champions a workplace where people choose to stay, grow and build meaningful careers while making a positive impact on the community and the broader tourism industry.

Through Melco’s learning and development programs, colleagues also have access to continuous training, leadership development opportunities and skills enhancement courses that support career growth and long-term success, not to mention opportunities to work in Melco properties in Macao, Cyprus and Sri Lanka.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by City of Dreams. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.