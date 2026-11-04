Rains seen over parts of Luzon, Visayas due to easterlies

Commuters are seen seeking temporary cover from the rain at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on July 30, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Easterlies and the northeast monsoon may bring rains to parts of Luzon and the Visayas on Wednesday, November 4, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

PAGASA said the northeast monsoon, locally known as "amihan," is affecting Northern Luzon.

Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Metro Manila, the Visayas and the rest of Luzon may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, also due to the easterlies.

Meanwhile, the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the amihan.

Mindanao may see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

The easterlies are warm, humid winds blowing from the Pacific Ocean toward the Philippines.

Typhoon outside PAR

Typhoon In-fa remains outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

As of 3 a.m., In-fa was estimated at 1,770 kilometers east-northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon.

The typhoon had maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 160 kph. It was moving north-northwestward at 10 kph.