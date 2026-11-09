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Red Bull Wings Cup champ Jorrel Aristorenas to represent Philippines in Miami

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 9, 2026 | 5:03pm
Red Bull Wings Cup champ Jorrel Aristorenas to represent Philippines in Miami
For the London-born Jorrel Aristorenas, the opportunity marks another international appearance for the Philippines.
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran footballer and esports competitor Jorrel Aristorenas will once again represent the Philippines on the international stage after winning the Red Bull Wings Cup Philippine National Finals.

Aristorenas emerged as the country's top EA Sports FC 27 player during the national finals held Saturday at the Matchpoint Sports Bar in Mandaluyong, earning a spot in the Red Bull Wings Cup World Finals in Miami, the Unite States in January next year.

For the London-born Aristorenas, the opportunity marks another international appearance for the Philippines. The 32-year-old previously represented the country under Sibol — the national esports team — in the 2022 Southeast Asian Games and the 2023 Asian Games, while also playing for Philippine national football teams over the years.

"It makes me so proud that I'm able to carry the country's flag and represent them on an international level," Aristorenas told members of the media after the competition.

Currently playing football for Maharlika FC, Aristorenas said competing in Miami presents a new challenge despite his previous experience representing the country.

"Going to Miami is going to be a whole other level of competition, so it's going to be very tough for me. But I'll do my best to represent the country," he said.

Aristorenas also welcomed the continued growth of the local EA Sports FC scene, noting how participation has expanded compared to just a few years ago.

"A couple years back, there were barely enough players. You would only see the same faces. Now you see there's a full 16 participants. You can see the title is definitely growing,” said Aristorenas.

The Red Bull Wings Cup World Finals will take place in January 2027 and brings together the top EA Sports FC players from nearly 80 countries.

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