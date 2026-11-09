Lacoste Watches launches Fall 2026 Collection, takes to pickleball court

Lacoste Watches celebrated the Fall 2026 Collection with a day of pickleball at Pickleball Junction in Pasig City.

MANILA, Philippines — Lacoste Watches brought its Fall 2026 Collection to the pickleball court on September 30 at Pickleball Junction in Kapitolyo, Pasig City, gathering media friends, influencers and guests for a day that brought together the brand’s world of sport and contemporary style.

Rooted in Lacoste’s longstanding connection to sport, the event introduced the new season through an active on-court experience. A morning pickleball clinic gave participants an introduction to the game, while friendly matches later in the day added a spirited competitive element to the launch.

At the center of the collection is the LC33, a statement-making watch family inspired by the confidence and bold character associated with the iconic Lacoste crocodile. This season brings a more refined expression to the range through updated metallic cases, mixed-material details, and new color combinations.

The Lacoste LC33 collection introduces bold new metallic case finishes, pairing its signature analogue-digital display with textured silicone straps.

The LC33 features a 45mm case engineered in shatterproof stainless steel, with metal and TR90 brought together for the first time within the family. The metal case is paired with a TR90 bezel, crown, and pushers, while a soft silicone strap finished with Lacoste’s signature Petit Piqué texture adds a recognizable brand detail.

With its integrated textured silicone strap and 10 ATM water resistance, the LC33 balances its bold proportions with functional details designed to move easily through the day.

The program opened with remarks from Judith Staples, Marketing Head of Lucerne Fashion Brands, followed by Cathy Porlaje, Lacoste Watches Philippines brand manager, who introduced the Fall 2026 Collection and shared a closer look at the LC33.

(From left) Randy Caluag, tournament head; Shery Cu, president of the Philippine Pickleball Federation; Cathy Porlaje, Lacoste Watches Philippines brand manager; and Judith Staples, marketing head of Lucerne Fashion Brands

Representing the local pickleball community, Shery Cu, president of the Philippine Pickleball Federation, addressed guests ahead of the afternoon’s friendly games, sharing a few words on the sport and its growing community in the Philippines. She later joined the action on court as part of the day’s friendly games.

Across the courts, players competed through a series of matches as guests watched from the sidelines and continued exploring the Lacoste Watches display.

The competition culminated with Ricson Vergara and Derrick Ching emerging as the day’s winners, while Gavriyella Adoptante and Mariel Enguito finished as runners-up.

By bringing the Fall 2026 Collection onto the pickleball court, Lacoste Watches gave the season’s latest designs a setting in motion, one that connected the energy of the game with the confident character of the LC33.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Lacoste. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.