^

Sports

SMART/MVPSF JPE national age group taekwondo set at Ninoy

Philstar.com
November 4, 2026 | 10:00am
SMART/MVPSF JPE national age group taekwondo set at Ninoy
Young male athletes showcase their speed, agility and precision as they exchange powerful kicks during intense sparring matches.
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines — Coming off a breakthrough showing at the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) will stage the 2026 SMART/MVP Sports Foundation JPE National Age Group Taekwondo Championships starting this weekend at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Fully supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and MILO, the two-weekend tournament will feature Kyorugi (Free Sparring) on November 7-8 and Poomsae (Forms) on November. 15.

Named in honor of the association’s first president, the late Senator Juan Ponce Enrile, the event aims at discovering promising athletes who will carry the country’s flag in major international competition and replicate the golden performance of poomsae ace Jeus Gabriel Yape in the continental showpiece.

Overall, the association, under able leadership of Grandmaster Hong, also won three silver medals courtesy of Tachiana Mangin, Kurt Barbosa, and Juliana Candelearia, alongside the bronze also produced by Yape.

The Kyorugi competition will feature divisions for Junior, Cadet, Grade School and Toddler for male and female competitors.  Each category will include Novice and Advance divisions.

The Poomsae competition will include Recognized Poomsae and Freestyle Poomsae and they will be divided into 4 categories for both male and female participants. The age brackets are defined as follow: Junior is for under 17, Cadel for under 14, Grade School for 9 to 11 years old, and Toddler for eight years and below.

Grandmaster Hong added that they are expecting 1,500 combatants in Kyorugi and another 1,000 in Poomsae from all affiliated chapters and branches nationwide.

The event, according to Grandmaster Hong, mirrors the association’s strong commitment to sports development, particularly its mission to strengthen grassroots programs in alignment with national sports initiatives.

The opening ceremony will be held on November 8 at 1 p.m. at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium with performance from the Philippine Demonstration Team. Competitions will begin at 9 a.m. onwards. (Pool story)

TAEKWONDO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala disposes of last-minute replacement Jones to start of Hong Open bid

Eala disposes of last-minute replacement Jones to start of Hong Open bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Facing off against a late replacement? No problem. 
Sports
fbtw
Frayna heads Filipina chessers in ASEAN+ Individual tilt

Frayna heads Filipina chessers in ASEAN+ Individual tilt

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna leads the country’s campaign in the strong women’s division of the 7th ASEAN+...
Sports
fbtw
Samahang Plaridel Golf Championships back for 10th edition

Samahang Plaridel Golf Championships back for 10th edition

18 hours ago
The Association of Philippine Journalists-Samahang Plaridel returns to the Villamor Golf Club for the third straight...
Sports
fbtw
Venus Williams taking it 'one week at a time' after 17th loss in a row

Venus Williams taking it 'one week at a time' after 17th loss in a row

1 day ago
Venus Williams said she was taking it "one week at a time" after suffering her 17th loss in a row in singles tennis...
Sports
fbtw

Philippines wushu bet in medal hunt

11 hours ago
Angel Polo put herself in a strong position for a medal in wushu in the 4th Youth Olympic Games on Monday.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Medina, Simmers conquer Cloud 9

Medina, Simmers conquer Cloud 9

11 hours ago
Three-time world champion Gabriel Medina of Brazil and Caitlin Simmers of the United States are on Cloud 9 after their big...
Sports
fbtw
Converge one away from final four

Converge one away from final four

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
With a fierce second-half storm, Converge made it two in a row against Rain of Shine and moved on the doorstep of franchise...
Sports
fbtw
Eala hurdles opening foe

Eala hurdles opening foe

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Alex Eala dispatched Australian Emerson Jones – a last-minute replacement for injured American Alycia Parks –...
Sports
fbtw
Highrisers snap winless spell

Highrisers snap winless spell

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
 The first time is the sweetest.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with