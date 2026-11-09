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UAAP Players of the Week: Lagat, Ojo star for UE, La Salle

Philstar.com
November 9, 2026 | 4:45pm
UAAP Players of the Week: Lagat, Ojo star for UE, La Salle
Toper Lagat of UE (left) and La Salle's Bukky Ojo
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — After 742 days of frustration, University of the East finally found the breakthrough it had long been chasing in the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tournament.

At the heart of the streak-busting win was Toper Lagat, who was named the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week for the period of November 4-8.

The spitfire guard finished with 14 points and four rebounds as the Red Warriors snapped a two-year, 30-game losing streak with a 53-47 victory over Adamson on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Lagat also impressed in the lead-up to UE's long-awaited breakthrough, putting up 24 points, six rebounds, three assists, and a block in the Red Warriors' 94-83 loss to FEU last November 4 at the Big Dome. 

“Firstly, super grateful ako. It’s our first win. Credits sa teammates ko, sa staff who made it possible syempre. Sobrang saya ko lang ngayon na makuha ‘yung first win namin,” said Lagat after the Red Warriors earned their first victory since Round 2 of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

“‘Yung pinagdaanan namin, ‘yung puro talo na games, sobrang boost ng confidence namin ‘tong panalo na ‘to, and syempre moving forward sa next games, we want to win more.”

Lagat edged UP's Dikachi Ududo and Elliot Dimaculangan, NU's Reinhard Jumamoy, and UST's Amiel Acido for the weekly citation in the voting among print and online reporters covering the UAAP beat.

In the women's division, De La Salle University's Bukky Ojo took home Player of the Week honors after powering the Lady Archers to a stunning 84-83 upset of National University on Sunday at the Big Dome.

Ojo tallied 24 points, 24 rebounds, two steals, and three blocks as La Salle scored its first win over NU since Season 85 in 2022 and snapped a seven-game skid in the Season 89 women's basketball tournament.

“I’m super excited because my past games, when I go back to my dorm, I just check everything and I’m like ‘I did so well, but how come we don’t win?’ I wanted this win so I could be able to flex my wins,” Ojo said.

“But I’m still grateful. I’m still emotional because this is what I wanted and I got it.”

Ojo beat out teammate Kyla Go, Adamson's Elaine Etang, Ateneo's Kacey dela Rosa, and UST's Oma Onianwa for the women's weekly plum.

Ojo and La Salle return to action on Wednesday, November 11, when they take on Ateneo in a rivalry showdown at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, looking to build on the momentum of their breakthrough victory.

Later in the day, Lagat and the energized Red Warriors take on Final Four-seeking UST in another crucial men's division showdown. (CPC pool story)

BUKKY OJO

TOPER LAGAT

UAAP

UAAP BASKETBALL

UAAP PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

UAAP SEASON 89
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