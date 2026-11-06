From skies to service: How Cathay opened the world for Cebu Governor Pam Baricuatro

For 27 years, Cebu Governor Pam Baricuatro has served as Cathay Pacific's flight stewardess then flight purser, learning how to lead people and witnessing the stories of Filipinos traveling to and from their home.

CEBU, Philippines — Long before she became Governor of Cebu, leading one of Philippines’ largest provinces, Pam Baricuatro spent 27 years in Cathay Pacific, learning to lead people, stay composed under pressure, and navigate diverse cultures. Her career in Cathay also showed her what travel can mean for Filipinos: opportunity abroad, global exposure, reunion with loved ones and the journey home.

Baricuatro joined Cathay Pacific on July 12, 1993. Like many young Filipinas, she dreamed of becoming a flight stewardess. Learning that she had been accepted into the role, she recalled, felt like “a tremendous achievement.”

Photo Release Baricuatro during her early years at Cathay Pacific as a stewardess.

“My early years were exciting, but they were also demanding,” she said. “Everything was new: the destinations, the cultures, the people and the responsibilities.”

Initially, she saw aviation as a temporary chapter in her life. Her plan was to spend a few years as cabin crew, see the world, then return to law studies and become a lawyer. What she found instead was a career that continued to challenge her, broaden her perspective, and offer opportunities she had never imagined.

“A few years eventually became 27 years, and Cathay became a very important part of my life and personal growth,” Baricuatro said.

As she progressed to flight purser, the work demanded more than just the visible elements of inflight service. It required punctuality, preparation, teamwork and composure, while leading a crew and remaining attentive to passengers. “I learned that genuine care means giving your best at all times,” she said.

The job also brought the world closer—living and working in Hong Kong exposed Baricuatro to different places, cultures and ways of thinking. Each flight brought a new mix of colleagues and passengers, teaching her to adapt, communicate, and work respectfully across backgrounds.

“Through Hong Kong and Cathay, I saw that Filipinos could thrive in a global environment, contribute meaningfully and stand proudly alongside professionals from around the world,” she said.

That perspective became especially vivid on flights carrying overseas Filipino workers. On journeys away from the Philippines, she can still remember the sense of hope mixed with loneliness among passengers leaving families in search of better opportunities.

On flights traveling back home, the mood shifted to anticipation and joy. As the aircrafts land in the Philippines, some passengers would clap, others became emotional and a few would hug the crew. For Baricuatro, those reactions showed why service in aviation could be deeply personal: the crew could become part of a passenger’s first moments of returning to the home they had missed. She described serving kababayans, her fellow Filipinos, as a privilege and a source of pride.

Photo Release For 27 years, serving her kababayans in every Cathay Pacific flight she boards has been both a privilege and a source of pride.

Her years of flying also gave her a deep appreciation for the aspirations that drive people to explore opportunities beyond home. Traveling the world broadened her perspective and strengthened her understanding of the resilience, determination and sense of responsibility shared by many overseas Filipinos as they build brighter futures for themselves and their families.

Those experiences became especially valuable when she entered public service. Working with different nationalities taught her to listen, adjust and find common ground, while leading cabin crews taught her to stay composed when circumstances changed.

“Aviation taught me that conditions will rarely be ideal,” she said. “As a flight purser, I learned not to wait for everything to become perfect before taking action.”

Baricuatro says that the good habits from her career as a flight purser stayed with her till today: preparation, attention to detail, high standards and the willingness to look for alternatives when the first solution is not possible.

Looking back, she says Cathay gave her more than a career. That kind of exposure, Baricuatro believes, can broaden horizons, challenge assumptions and expand understanding by allowing people to encounter other cultures and ways of life.

As Cathay marks its 80th anniversary, she looks back on those years with gratitude. “I spent some of the most important years of my life with Cathay,” she said. “To see Cathay reach its 80th anniversary is very meaningful. I am proud and thankful to have been part of its story.”

In many ways, Baricuatro’s experience reflects a familiar Filipino journey: going further in search of opportunities, learning from the wider world and carrying those lessons home. For her, Cathay’s role is ultimately about what those journeys make possible.

“Cathay has helped connect Filipinos to opportunities abroad while also bringing them safely home,” she said. “It does not simply connect destinations. It connects people to the families, dreams, and places that matter most to them.”

Editor’s Note: This press release from Cathay Pacific is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.